Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, 'Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone'

Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, 'Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone'

Amitabh Bachchan was mobbed by fans in Surat when he arrived for ISPL Season 3, prompting concern on social media, with many users urging people to respect his space and safety, especially given his age.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 9, 2026 19:21:54 IST

Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, ‘Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, on January 9, 2026, was seen in Surat, surrounded by a large crowd where he looked like he was getting mobbed by fans. He had arrived as the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 is due to start. The video has gone viral and sparked a debate about the privacy and the space the celebrities need, especially aged celebrities like Big B. 

The 83-year-old actor flew in from Mumbai for his work commitment, and several videos and photos quickly spread on social media showing an overwhelming number of people surrounding him. Security personnel and local police were seen trying to create space as Bachchan was trying to move outside, however, the crowd was relentless and continued to press in on him inside a building after his arrival.

Amitabh Bachchan is in Surat because he is the co-owner of the ISPL team Majhi Mumbai, along with businessperson Neeti Agarwal. ISPL Season 3 is a month-long festival of high-octane T10 cricket played with tennis balls, celebrating India’s street-cricket culture at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. 

The opening match of the season features defending champions Majhi Mumbai against Srinagar Ke Veer, and a special opening ceremony was scheduled at 5 p.m. on the day of his arrival.

Social media reacts to Amitabh Bachchan’s situation in Surat

Social media reacted strongly to the incident, as many users voiced the same thing about respecting his personal space. 

One fan’s comment on Instagram read, “Leave him alone, he is 83.” Another person wrote, “Why would you jump on him? He’s an actor but also a human.” A separate comment stated, “Don’t do this, it is horrible. It’s overwhelming.” An Instagram user also pointed out, “Mobbing an elderly, even if he is an actor, isn’t done. Let him be. Click pictures from a distance.”

Many users voiced their concern who felt that the crowd’s behaviour was inappropriate and risky for an elderly celebrity.

Earlier in the day, Bachchan had been spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport wearing a black-and-white outfit, where he was seen talking urgently with someone near his car before waving at paparazzi. He last featured in Vettaiyan, a Tamil-language action drama directed by TJ Gnanavel, alongside stars like Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and more.

Also Read: The Raja Saab Sequel Officially Confirmed: Makers Reveal Title ‘Circus 1935’; Is Prabhas Coming Up With an Exciting Double Role?

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 7:21 PM IST
Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, ‘Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone’

