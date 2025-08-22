LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’

Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’

Katy Perry is prioritising her Lifetimes Tour and raising daughter Daisy Dove after her split from Orlando Bloom. The ex-couple, who ended their engagement in June, remain committed to co-parenting. Recently, Perry sparked buzz after being spotted dining with Justin Trudeau in Montreal.

Amid her split from Bloom, Perry has been busy on her Lifetimes World Tour that kicked off in April and continues through December
Amid her split from Bloom, Perry has been busy on her Lifetimes World Tour that kicked off in April and continues through December

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 22, 2025 03:05:50 IST

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is currently focusing on her Lifetimes Tour and raising daughter Daisy Dove, who turns five on August 26, amid her breakup from Orlando Bloom, reported People.

“Katy isn’t looking to date right now,” the source said, adding, “She’s still in the middle of a tour; she’s a single mom and navigating some major personal changes.”

In late June, Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, confirmed they had ended their engagement after being in an on-and-off relationship for nine years. They welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect, ” according to People.

Amid her split from Bloom, Perry has been busy on her Lifetimes World Tour that kicked off in April and continues through December. The tour showcases music from throughout her career, along with colourful costumes and over-the-top sets.

In late July, Perry was seen out in Montreal with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, grabbing dinner. Two days later, he attended her Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre, reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Was William Brent Hinds? Mastodon’s Ex-Guitarist Dies In A Tragic Motorcycle Accident At 51

Tags: katy perryLifetimes Tourorlando bloom

RELATED News

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’
Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’
Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’
Has Katy Perry Finally Moved On After Split With Orlando Bloom? Insider Reveals Singer Is ‘Still In The Middle Of…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?