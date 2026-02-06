‘Hatred Against Pandits and Brahmins will not be tolerated’: Why Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat On Netflix Is Triggering Massive Boycott Calls

A fresh controversy has erupted around Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, with social media witnessing a surge of boycott calls. The outrage intensified after several users accused the makers of targeting a particular community.

Ghooskhor Pandat was officially announced on Wednesday, with its teaser launched at a special event in Mumbai. The film is helmed by Ritesh Shah, who has also co-written the script alongside Neeraj Pandey. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the project also stars Nushrat Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem in key roles.

Why Netflix’s Ghooskhor Pandat Is Facing Boycott Calls?



The controversy erupted shortly after the teaser of Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat was revealed at the ‘Next on Netflix’ event. A Mumbai-based lawyer, Ashutosh Dubey, issued a legal notice to Netflix and the film’s makers, raising objections to the title.

The notice specifically questions the use of the word Pandat alongside Ghooskhor, a term commonly associated with bribery. According to the complaint, combining the two is defamatory and undermines the dignity of the pandit community.

Social Media Boycotting Netflix’s Ghooskhor Pandat?

One user commented, “Hello @NetflixIndia, normalisation of hatred against Pandits & Brahmins won’t be tolerated. I’ll see you in Court.”

Second user wrote, “Why are Brahmins subjected to this insult and hatred? What did they do wrong? Is the maker himself a Brahmin?”

Third user said, “Why can’t they any normal name…we should file a case against netflix for targeting Pandits..”

What Legal Notice Says About Ghooskhor Pandat?

The legal notice calls for the immediate removal of the title Ghooskhor Pandat, describing it as defamatory, unconstitutional, and socially provocative. It contends that the filmmakers could have opted for a neutral or entirely fictional name rather than one associated with a community identity.

The notice also asserts that the right to free expression does not include the liberty to demean or malign a community in the name of satire, fiction, or entertainment- particularly when the potential for harm is predictable.

Ghooskhor Pandat Story

In the Ghooskhor Pandat, Manoj Bajpayee portrays Ajay Dikshit, a tainted and ethically conflicted police officer known by the nickname Pandat. The narrative unfolds over the span of one night, kicking off when Dikshit discovers a badly injured girl who has been pushed out of a speeding car- a moment that drags him into a much deeper and dangerous conspiracy

