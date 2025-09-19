Heroes of Lord's: 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team honoured in Mumbai
Heroes of Lord's: 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team honoured in Mumbai

Heroes of Lord's: 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team honoured in Mumbai

Heroes of Lord's: 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team honoured in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 05:43:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): In a spectacular evening of celebration and national pride, the players of India’s victorious 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team were honoured at the ‘Heroes of the Lord’s’ celebration in Mumbai.

The event was held at NMIMS, Mukesh Patel Auditorium, in the presence of Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. It was curated by Deepak Pandit, former Assistant Commissioner of Customs & GST, and Selector, Manager and PRO of The Juniors Indian Cricket Team.

In a historic win, the Junior Indian Cricket Team defeated Pakistan to lift the 1996 Junior World Cup at Lord’s, England. Many of the stalwarts of the 1996 team, including Captain Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Vice-Captain Mohammad Kaif, and Coach Sarkar Talwar, were felicitated on the stage.

The gathering also saw the presence of noted personalities from sports, politics, and the entertainment industry. The star-studded gathering saw the attendance of Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Neeraj Shridhar, Sameer, and actress Shikha Malhotra.

Virtual wishes also poured in from sporting legends and Bollywood icons.

Another special highlight of the evening was the contribution of the Kashmiri Pandit Association of Maharashtra and the Shri Sathya Sai Organisation, who brought forward segments showcasing their cultural, social, and spiritual values.

The event concluded with a celebratory cake-cutting to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the occasion, Deepak Pandit said, “The victory at Lord’s in 1996 was not just about winning a trophy – it was about showing the world the power of Indian grit, teamwork, and belief. This evening is a salute to that spirit, and to the players who made our nation proud,” as per a press release.

Mohammad Kaif, Vice-Captain of the Juniors Indian Cricket Team, further added, “Coming together after so many years brings back a flood of memories – the hard work, the passion, and the joy of seeing the tricolour fly high. We were just boys then, but our hearts beat for India.”

Minister Ashish Shelar also tweeted pictures from the event.

“Honoured to be part of ‘Heroes of the Lord’s – 1996’ at NMIMS, Mumbai, celebrating the victorious Junior Indian Cricket Team that triumphed over Pakistan at Lord’s in the 1996 World Cup, along with the Kashmiri Pandit Association and Shri Sathya Sai Baba Organisation for their remarkable contributions,” he wrote in an X post.

He also mentioned the celebration of PM Modi’s 75th birthday. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Heroes of Lord's: 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team honoured in Mumbai

Heroes of Lord's: 1996 Junior World Cup cricket team honoured in Mumbai

