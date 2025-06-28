Hindustani Bhau Breaks Down Over Shefali Jariwala’s Death: ‘All I Can Do is Wait for A Call That Will Never Come’

The sudden death of actress and former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shefali Jariwala has shocked many, including her close friend and TV personality Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau.

While speaking to ANI, Bhau recalled his bond with Shefali, saying she was “like a daughter” to him. He also shared memories of their close relationship, particularly how she would always call him during three important times of the year: Raksha Bandhan, the Ganpati festival, and “Bhau Beej.”

“She was like a daughter to me, not a sister. We spoke often, but there were three special days when she always called me. On those days, I would wait eagerly for her call, wondering what time she’d call, what I should cook for her… Now that my daughter is no longer in this world, all I can do is wait for a call that will never come,” he said.

“I hardly make anyone my own. I find it difficult to form bonds with people. But there are some relationships that I love from the heart. She was one of them — she was family,” he added.

Shefali Jariwala’s Cause of Death Remains Unclear Despite Heart Attack Claims

“I can’t even imagine what must have happened. Right now, they are saying it was a heart attack, but her heart wasn’t that weak. Though she was a woman, she was like a son to her family — she took care of everyone. Only the post-mortem report will tell us the real reason behind her death,” Bhau added.

Vikas and Shefali first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Their bond grew on the show and continued after it ended.

Shefali Jariwala Declared Dead on Arrival After Being Rushed to Hospital

According to reports, Shefali’s husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital during the wee hours, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Initial reports suggested that the actress died of cardiac arrest; however, the exact cause of her death is still unclear.

Shefali Jariwala’s Career: From ‘Kaanta Laga’ to Bigg Boss Fame

Known for her role in the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, Shefali Jariwala became a cultural icon.

She later appeared in Bollywood, starring in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Jariwala also gained recognition through her appearances on reality TV, most notably in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband.

Final Goodbye to Shefali Jariwala: Family and Celebs Attend Last Rites

Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, leaving a void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones that can never be filled.

Her husband, Parag Tyagi, addressed the media after performing her last rites and asked them to pray for the late actor.

He requested the media to be sensitive and urged everyone to pray for Shefali’s soul, “Please mazaak jhama mat banayega mai request karta hu bas..Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log vo jahan bhi rahe khush rahe aur shanti see rahe.. ,” he said emotionally with folded hands.

Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, broke down in tears as he performed the last rites.

Family, close friends, and fellow television stars gathered to pay their last respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her home earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for the final rites.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who also visited Jariwala’s residence, was seen emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Gupta were also spotted.

(With Inputs From ANI)

