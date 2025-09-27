LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Homebound Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ishaan Khatter's Oscar Entry Opens At Rs 30 Lakh, Sparks Suspense Among Fans

Homebound Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ishaan Khatter’s Oscar Entry Opens At Rs 30 Lakh, Sparks Suspense Among Fans

Despite international acclaim and being India’s official 2026 Oscars entry, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, opens with a disappointing ₹30 lakh on day one, limited screens and complex themes affecting its domestic performance.

Homebound Day 1 Box Office: Ishaan Khatter’s Oscar Entry Opens Poorly (Pc: X)
Homebound Day 1 Box Office: Ishaan Khatter’s Oscar Entry Opens Poorly (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 27, 2025 10:36:47 IST

It’s actually disappointing because despite the international acclaim and being nominated as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars, this neorealist melodrama by Neeraj Ghaywan, entitled Homebound, features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, among others in the cast, has opened poorly at the domestic box office. The movie, which deals with the deep friendship shared between a Muslim and a Dalit boy as they navigate society’s prejudice and ambitions, could only rake in a paltry estimated opening collection of ₹30 lakh.

This is a figure beyond the understanding of people, especially on account of the star cast that consists of commendable reviews and hugely buzzing screenings in Cannes and Toronto International Film Festivals. A soft opening definitely speaks that it could have been coldly received as far as theme complexities and non-mainstream narratives go and began as a slow burn film, totally depending on word of mouth for critical acclaim rather than as an outright commercial blockbuster.

Initial Box Office Figures

The film earned a net collection of about ₹30 lakh across the country, which is surprising for day one collections. The openers are comparatively low for the leading actors of the film compared to their earlier films. Ishaan Khatter’s previous example, where Phone Bhoot opened on a better note, is not comparable. Vishal Jethwa’s Salaam Venky also had a much higher day-one collection. The limited screen count, reportedly around 200-225 shows nationwide, largely in multiplexes, played a role in the constrained opening number.

Oscar Entry and Critical Reception

In an appreciative manner, Homebound won its share of international rave reviews from critics recently. This film was directed by the National Award winner Neeraj Ghaywan and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film picked an award of its own at the Cannes Film Festival after its world premiere, earning a long-standing ovation rather than mere approval.

Homebound has a strong and deep message about cinema. The narrative, revolving around the quest for dignity between two friends wanting police jobs, resonates with critical social conversations in creating a solid ground for future potential development based on favorable public feedback throughout the weekend. Whether the best example of rock-solid critical acclaim and content can find its match in the all-important box office swing remains to be seen in the coming days.

