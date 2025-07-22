LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Much Is Jr NTR Charging For War 2? Full Cast Salaries Leaked Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer Ahead Of Trailer Release

Is Jr NTR outshining Hrithik Roshan in War 2's salary stakes? Let's dive into the recent reports and find out. Kiara Advani and Ayan Mukerji also command hefty paychecks. Will these massive salaries translate into box-office collection for the Rs. 200 crore spy thriller, set for August 14, 2025?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 16:10:56 IST

Long-awaited War 2, all set to hit screens on August 14, 2025, is making headlines not only for its action-packed thrills but also for the ginormous pay its star-studded cast allegedly demands. Handled by Ayan Mukerji, this sequel of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe has a budget of Rs. 200 crores. Here, below is a detailed comparison of the salaries of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and the other top actors, according to recent reports.

Jr NTR’s Salary for Bollywood Debut: A Game-Changer

Jr NTR, making his Hindi film debut as the dominant villain, has reportedly charged Rs. 60 crore for War 2, higher than his Rs. 45 crore salary for RRR. Earlier, his salary was rumored to be Rs. 30 crore, but updated figures align with his increasing pan-India popularity following RRR’s global success. 

Sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal, NTR’s teaser high-octane act has left fans already looking forward to a battleground clash for the ages. But his team has refrained from declaring the exact figure so far, leaving room for speculation on the terms of the alleged profit-sharing deal.

Hrithik Roshan’s Commanding Paycheck

Wearing the shoes of suave spy Kabir again, Hrithik Roshan is said to be walking away with Rs. 48 crore, a drop from Rs. 50 crore he originally asked for Fighter but higher than his other YRF projects so far. His assignment, which is vital to the success of War franchise, includes intense action and dance face-off with NTR, put off due to Hrithik’s leg injury.

Roshan’s salary is a testament to his position as a Bollywood big gun, while the teaser seals his charm and athleticism to ensure War 2 is a big puller.

Supporting Cast and Director’s Paycheck Bonanza

Kiara Advani, the female star of War 2, reportedly charged Rs. 15 crore, for her first YRF Spy Universe. Director Ayan Mukerji, who jumped ship from Brahmastra to this spy thriller, is said to have charged Rs. 32 crore, earning the position of one of Bollywood’s highest-paid directors. TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, whose character is under wraps, demanded Rs. 30-35 lakhs, while sources claim that John Abraham’s Pathaan cameo as Jim costs a “hefty amount.” With these hefty amounts, War 2 is already set to be a blockbuster, both at the box office and in its numbers.

Tags: BollywoodHrithik RoshanJr NTRkiara advaniWar 2

