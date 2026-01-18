How Rich Is Patralekha? A Look at Rajkummar Rao’s Wife’s Net Worth And Film Earnings, Why Their Movie Paycheques Are Worlds Apart

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s baby announcement was not only a joyous event but also raised the curtain on their financial lives, where the estimates of their net worth place Rajkummar as the leading and most down-to-earth superhero of Bollywood. The lesser-known profile of Patralekhaa is an indication of the huge gap in their wealth, which has been one of the reasons for the online trends that have sprung up around their family milestone.

Patralekha’s Finances

Patralekha is predicted to have a net worth of about ₹25-30 crore in 2026, thanks to her carefully chosen roles after the CityLights debut and through her involvement in OTT projects like IC 814. She receives an annual income of about ₹3-5 crore, which comes from the mix of her film fees (₹1-2 crore per release), endorsements, and production through KAMPA films, among others. Playing a role with the finesse of a ballet dancer brings her the attention of brands, but due to fewer frequent projects, the figures remain small compared to A-listers.

Rajkummar Rao’s Wealth

Net worth of Rajkummar Rao stands at ₹80-100 crore according to recent reports, with film remuneration of ₹6-10 crore per film coming from the likes of Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, etc. His annual income is more than ₹25 crore, which comes from acting, endorsements (Lakmé, Manyavar), and profits from behind the scenes. His possessions include a luxurious ₹44 crore triplex in Juhu that he bought in 2022, expensive cars like Mercedes GLS (₹1.5 crore), and a Harley Davidson bike, which he got from Patralekha as a gift.

Key Differences

Rajkummar’s net worth is many times bigger than Patralekha’s, which is a reflection of his more than 50 films, whereas she has done only a few. His remuneration per film is four times that of hers, which is further boosted by the hits and the easy yet hard start from the ₹11,000 debut fees. Their wealth is more than ₹110 crore, which allows them to lead a life full of luxuries; still, her steady support role has been a reminder of teamwork instead of individual ambition in the case of the two.

Why the Paycheque Gap?

The Paycheque Gap can be attributed to multiple factors. Besides the male-female lead roles, Rajkummar’s outstanding work (50+ roles) and Patralekha’s limited output (10 projects) are the main contributors to the disparity; male leads alone take home the profits from blockbusters and backend. Her post-Nanhi Si Kali limited choices based on family matter while his FTII tough character helped the A-list rise. They together shared more than ₹110 crores nest egg, which allowed them to live in luxury, to prepare for the baby.

Trending Buzz

After the revelation of the baby named Parvati, the hashtag #RajPatraNetWorth is trending with discussions over the couple’s power equity, home tours, baby prep splurges, etc. The fans are those who appreciate their simplicity despite their riches, which is very much in contrast with the behaviour of the rest of the industry, which tends to be more showy.