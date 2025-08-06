LIVE TV
Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Hogan Questions His Death: 'We Don't Have Cancer in Our Family'

Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Hogan Questions His Death: ‘We Don’t Have Cancer in Our Family’

Brooke Hogan questions Hulk Hogan’s sudden death, disputing his leukemia diagnosis due to no family cancer history, missing autopsy, and alleged medical negligence. Her claims spark online debate, with fans speculating foul play behind the wrestling legend’s untimely passing.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 08:41:52 IST

The sudden passing of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has assumed a new twist of conspiracy as the daughter of the legend; Brooke Hogan has made some statements. Brooke has openly complained that she suspects the deaths of her father as being suspicious and questioning the released medical report. The main argument of her case is the diagnosis of leukemia, which, according to her, came as a total surprise.

Brooke states that they have no family history of cancer and she would have known about such a serious illness because she and the family were involved with the care of her father. Her words have caused a line of fire arguing on the internet as fans and critics speculated what really happened to the wrestling superstar.

Leukemia Diagnosis and Missing Autopsy 

The issue that Brooke Hogan can best take to berate a possible cover-up is the diagnosis of leukemia and the absence of a structured autopsy. She asserts that she was usually there when her father was having most of his medical exams and could access his blood reports, which never showed any signs of an increased number of white blood cells, which is a distinguished sign of leukemia presence. Brooke claims that it is odd that doctors would not have detected such a serious disease before.

Furthermore, she and others have criticized the fact that there was no autopsy conducted, which would have found out the definite cause of her death. There was no autopsy, and the cancer diagnosis had appeared in a stroke of unexpected brilliance, and thus Brooke is convinced that there is more to the story than what is being told.

Unanswered Questions and Medical Negligence 

The issues that Brooke Hogan addresses are not only confined to the declaration but also the quality of care that her father was getting during his last few months of life. She has since accused nurses and other medical personnel of failing in their call of duty because they were rather keen on taking unauthorized photographs of the unconscious WWE legend rather than giving him the appropriate attention.

She claims that she and ex-wife Hulk Jennifer McDaniel were forced to act as his bodyguards as a way of protecting his privacy, besides ensuring that he did not obtain too many drugs. Such an alleged medical negligence together with a sudden and unexplained illness has elicited a flood of questions by fans. Although police have dismissed this as foul play, the emotive and sharp allegations that Brooke has made about it has created a suspecting tone that Hulk Hogan did not actually die of natural causes as most authorities claim.

