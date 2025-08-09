‘I Had To Realise I Am Enough’: Surveen Chawla Opens Up About Battling Depression And Breaking Free From Typecasting | We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Surveen Chawla is having a remarkable year in her career, with four major projects releasing in just three months. But this breakthrough is the culmination of two decades of persistence, personal growth, and battling both industry stereotypes and depression.

“No Secret Sauce” – The Long Journey Behind Success

“I came into the industry in 2005 as a teenager. It’s taken me 20 years to reach this point,” Surveen said at NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025, celebrating women achievers.

Quoting Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s, she explained her philosophy,“I was an overnight success after 30 years of hard work.”

She stressed that success cannot be fully planned.

“You can plan as much as you want, but the divine powers have their own plan beyond your understanding. This year, with four projects in three months, is something I could never have imagined or planned.”

Surveen Chawla On Breaking Free from People-Pleasing

Asked about talent residing in project choices, Surveen was clear, “The talent lies in saying no.” For years, she tried to please directors and producers by accepting roles out of fear of missing future opportunities.

“That took me a very long time to understand. I stopped chasing roles just to please others. This gumption came with life experience.”

Her career reflects her personal evolution – as a woman, mother, wife, and individual. “My growth as a person and my work are deeply connected. It’s almost a celestial experience.”

Surveen Chawla Battling Stereotypes and Depression

After her role in Hate Story 2, Surveen was boxed into stereotypical parts. “I couldn’t beat that stereotype; it beat me. I suffered from depression for a couple of years,” she admitted openly.

She described this phase as transformative. “Nothing is worth losing your health or family. I had to detach my identity from work. I was a workaholic who identified by how much I worked. I had to realize -I am enough.”

The Role of Luck and Hard Work

Surveen credits luck as a crucial factor but says hard work is non-negotiable. “Luck has played its part. I have always given 100% commitment and hard work. Sometimes work gets delayed, projects don’t release, but you have to keep going.”

She said the last few years saw a shift in mindset. “I stopped chasing success and goals. I learned to be present, have fun, and appreciate the moment.”

Family as the Foundation of Strength

Asked about her source of strength or Shakti, Surveen was emphatic about family. “My husband, my parents, they gave me freedom to make choices and mistakes.”

She teaches this value to her six-year-old daughter, “I ask her not if she did well at school but if she made any mistakes. I celebrate that because growth comes through mistakes.”

No Regrets, Only Lessons

When asked about mistakes, Surveen refused to call any choice a mistake. “I own all my choices. But I wish I had more perspective during those two years of depression and therapy.”

She emphasized the importance of health and family above all else. “Nothing in the world is worth that kind of suffering.”

Surveen also spoke about the toxic culture on social media. “I wish I had a superpower — an eject button — to block out hate, trolling, and cancel culture. I condemn it fully. I wish everyone was kinder and more empowering.”

On her personal style, she keeps it simple and comfortable. “I’m a one-chappal, shorts, and T-shirt kind of girl.”

Rapid Fire With Surveen Chawla

Last holiday: Maldives, celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary.

Guilty pleasure food: Baingan bharta (eggplant dish), even though it sometimes gives her a stomach ache.

Favorite cuisine: Street-style Chinese from a Mumbai cloud kitchen.

Mentor: Ekta Kapoor, who gave her first break.

Superpower wished: An eject button to block social media hate.

