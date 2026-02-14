‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi prison in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has written another Valentine’s Day letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, whom he fondly calls his “Baby Bomma.” in the note, he spoke about being separated from her by “cold walls and iron bars” and said she belongs to him only.

Sukesh Gifts Jacqueline ‘JF’ Helicopter

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has previously made headlines for his lavish gifts to Jacqueline, has now reportedly presented her with a luxury black helicopter embossed with the initials ‘JF.’ He stated that the aircraft’s interiors and exteriors were customised to complement their “jet and yacht,” and said it would help her travel to remote film locations or fly over Mumbai’s heavy traffic, according to reports.

He also asserted that the helicopter was bought using his “hard earnings, not some alleged so-called crime.”

Sukesh Expresses Longing, Apologises for ‘Legal Troubles’

In the letter, Sukesh expressed his longing by saying, “Baby, my Bomma, I long to hold you close to whisper sweet nothings into your ear under a canopy of stars, but even in this distance currently between us, my love bridges every gap, pulling us together…”

Sukesh also apologised for the ‘legal troubles, embarrassment, stress’ that Jacqueline faced because of him, saying, “I am deeply, endlessly sorry for the legal troubles you never deserved that weight just for the only reason you truly love me.”

The letter, Sukesh claimed that Jacqueline belongs solely to him and described her as ‘forever etched into his soul.’

He further wrote that “No other Man ever could claim even a fraction of your heart.”