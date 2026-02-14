LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi prison in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has written another Valentine’s Day letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, whom he fondly calls his “Baby Bomma.” in the note, he spoke about being separated from her by “cold walls and iron bars” and said she belongs to him only.

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter. Photos: X
Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 14, 2026 16:19:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi prison in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has written another Valentine’s Day letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, whom he fondly calls his “Baby Bomma.” in the note, he spoke about being separated from her by “cold walls and iron bars” and said she belongs to him only. 

Sukesh Gifts Jacqueline ‘JF’ Helicopter

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has previously made headlines for his lavish gifts to Jacqueline, has now reportedly presented her with a luxury black helicopter embossed with the initials ‘JF.’ He stated that the aircraft’s interiors and exteriors were customised to complement their “jet and yacht,” and said it would help her travel to remote film locations or fly over Mumbai’s heavy traffic, according to reports. 

He also asserted that the helicopter was bought using his “hard earnings, not some alleged so-called crime.”

You Might Be Interested In

Sukesh Expresses Longing, Apologises for ‘Legal Troubles’ 

In the letter, Sukesh expressed his longing by saying, “Baby, my Bomma, I long to hold you close to whisper sweet nothings into your ear under a canopy of stars, but even in this distance currently between us, my love bridges every gap, pulling us together…”

Sukesh also apologised for the ‘legal troubles, embarrassment, stress’ that Jacqueline faced because of him, saying, “I am deeply, endlessly sorry for the legal troubles you never deserved that weight just for the only reason you truly love me.”

The letter, Sukesh claimed that Jacqueline belongs solely to him and described her as ‘forever etched into his soul.’

He further wrote that “No other Man ever could claim even a fraction of your heart.”

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 4:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez boyfriendSukesh ChandrashekharSukesh Chandrashekhar letterValentines Day 2026valentines-daywho is Sukesh Chandrashekhar

RELATED News

MCU Fans, Attention! Director Reveals Who Has A ‘Central’ Role In Avengers: Doomsday- But What About Ghost Rider?

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor In Arun Matheswaran’s ‘DC’: First Intense Sneak Peek Shocks Fans

‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Row Returns? Yuzvendra Chahal Faces Backlash After Ad Hints At Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Netizens Slam Campaign As ‘Cringe’

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh’s ‘Dark Prince’ Tarique Rahman Stresses Law And Order In His First Address After BNP’s Landslide Win, Outlines Recovery Plan

‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Debunks Social Media Claims

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Concrete Slab Falls On Vehicles, 1 Dead And 3 People Feared Injured – Watch

Nothing Inaugurates First-Ever Retail Store In Bengaluru: Check Details, Location, What’s Inside And Expansion Plans Across India

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Wants Handshake Spirit Revived In India vs Pakistan Match

‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter
‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter
‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter
‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

QUICK LINKS