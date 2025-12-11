‘I May Argue About…’: Hrithik Roshan Reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Praises Story but Raises Concerns

Hrithik Roshan posted an Instagram post today regarding his feelings about Dhurandhar (the Aditya Dhar movie). He stated that he enjoys the movie because it exemplifies good cinema through its great storytelling and is good cinema. “The Movie Dhurandhar is going to pull you into a vortex of excitement, the thrills, and all emotions in the movie are going to make you feel that way. The Movie Dhurandhar is cinema for me.”

Appreciation for its craft

Dhurandhar is a film that immerses the audience in an emotional experience where they are taken through the emotions of the movie. The Movie Dhurandhar will spin you, shake you, and pull everything out of you that you want to come out and put it onto the screen. To Hrithik Roshan, it is because of the way the audience is drawn into the emotional rollercoaster that the film is worthy of praise because of its craft.

Disagreement With Politics

Hrithik Roshan appreciates the movie visually but doesn’t necessarily agree with the Political Message “I may not share their political belief’s but I still feel that it is important for Film Makers to have a voice and express their views through the necessitated art of Film which ultimately serves to enhance Society as a Whole.” Hrithik Roshan doesn’t allow his disagreement with the political message of the Film to hinder his ability to enjoy the film or to develop a deeper appreciation of the cinematic art.

A Mixed Reaction To The Film

In his response to the movie, Hrithik Roshan expressed both praise and concern regarding the film. He complimented the film’s direction, writing, and visual quality, but expressed a thoughtful concern about the political message and a filmmaker’s responsibility regarding that message. Hrithik Roshan’s reactions to the film have led to much discussion within the industry and among the fans of his work.

