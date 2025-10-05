LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush’s Film Cooks Up A Rs 30 Crore Feast With Strong Weekend Boost!

Dhanush’s Idli Kadai witnessed a strong weekend surge, crossing ₹30 crore at the Indian box office. After a Friday dip, positive word-of-mouth revived collections to ₹32.50 crore in four days, driven by strong family turnout and Tamil Nadu’s festive audience.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 5, 2025 10:30:39 IST

Dhanush’s newest directorial and acting venture, ‘Idli Kadai’, has successfully capitalised on the weekend surge, crossing a huge box office milestone. After a somewhat uncertain run during the weekdays, the family drama saw an all-important uptick on its fourth day, Saturday, boosting its total domestic net collection past the Rs 30 crore mark. Early estimates put the film’s net collection for four days at an impressive Rs 32.50 crore in India as its tables turned to Friday dips and Saturday spikes. With ₹11 crore collected on opening day, Wednesday, the film suffered a dip on Friday that necessitated the Saturday boost if the film were to rank healthy overall.

Key Box Office Metrics

This weekend in Tamil Nadu thus came back in business, with audience turnout being the key factor. The fourth-day collection, estimated at around ₹6.15 crore, across all languages demonstrates brighter prospects for audience interest. For the first time in months, very good family audiences contributed to the film’s recovery after a Friday drop of around ₹5.6 crore. Looks like positive word-of-mouth on this rural drama is now translating into somewhat better occupancy, especially in prime metros and regional hubs.

Tamil Nadu Dominance And Sustained Occupancy

This film continues to ideally perform in dom territories. Cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy have held up pretty well with high occupancy during the long holiday weekend. There are all the states in favor of Dhanush’s major pull, and this will perhaps keep ‘Idli Kadai’ well at today’s first week ends. As the final numbers for Sunday are still not out, the industry believes that the movie will strengthen its position further prior to the beginning of the next week; proving again the lasting power of its emotional core and rural settings.

Also Read: Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 10:30 AM IST
