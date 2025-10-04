LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr

Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr

Dhanush’s Idly Kadai sees a 50% drop on Day 3, earning ₹5.5 Cr and bringing total domestic collections to ₹26.25 Cr. While strong in Tamil Nadu, overall momentum slows, and the film must recover over the weekend to maintain box office success.

Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office: 50% Dip for Dhanush’s Rural Drama (Pc: X)
Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office: 50% Dip for Dhanush’s Rural Drama (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 4, 2025 10:52:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr

Dhanush’s most recent directorial and acting project, the rural drama Idly Kadai, is now pinned down significantly in its performance at the domestic box office after a terrific opening. Having an extremely breezy first two days courtesy of the extended festival weekend, the film collections have experienced a plummeting 50% dip on its third day post-release.

Based on initial industry reports, the movie padded its net Day 3 (Friday) collection to around 5.5 crores, thus bringing its total domestic net for all languages to 26.25 crore. This dip raises eyebrows about the long-term prospects, although the initial reports of how family audiences viewed the film, in Tamil Nadu, were positive.

Box Office Volatility

The box office journey of Idly Kadai began with a bang on Day 1 (Wednesday), raking in a whopping ₹11 crore, followed by decent numbers on Day 2 (Thursday) with ₹9.75 crore. But the steep dip on Friday indicates that the benefit from the initial holiday period is all but gone and the test for the film now is to retain the audience’s interest against new releases and some bad word of mouth. Although the collections on Day 3 will slightly swell the respectable total being half of opening day’s figure, such a huge drop very much indicates a shift in momentum.

Sustaining Momentum

The film continues to hold its own in its home state of Tamil Nadu, while collections have been frictional in other language markets. Reportedly, the occupancy rates have decreased on the 3rd day, indicating that a considerable chunk of the main fan base and holiday crowd has already consumed the film.

For Idly Kadai to convert positive early buzz into profit, it must showcase a strong recovery through the weekend ahead, specifically Saturday and Sunday. Industry analysts will be closely scrutinizing the weekend trends to see if this slice-of-life drama can break even and contend as one of the major hits of the year.

Also Read: Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 10:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhanushIdly Kadai Box Office

RELATED News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?
Varun Dhawan’s Controversial Claim On Daughter Lara And Dog Joey Leaves Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Stunned
Sean Diddy’s Net Worth: What Could Change For Disgraced Rapper’s 400 Million Dollars Fortune And Music Empire
George Clooney Criticizes Trump’s 100% Film Tariff, Urges Federal Tax Incentives for Hollywood

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr
Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr
Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr
Idly Kadai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush’s Rural Drama Drops 50%, Nets Rs 5.5 Cr, Total Rs 26.25 Cr

QUICK LINKS