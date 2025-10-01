LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

Dhanush’s Idli Kadai wins praise on Twitter as a heartwarming, relatable family entertainer. Playing Murugan, he leaves corporate life to run his father’s idli shop, delivering emotional depth and nostalgia. Netizens hail it as a “perfect blend of fun, emotion, and family values.”

Idli Kadai Review: Dhanush’s Heartwarming Family Drama Wins Twitter Hearts (Pc: X)
Idli Kadai Review: Dhanush’s Heartwarming Family Drama Wins Twitter Hearts (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 13:44:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

This Dhanush’s latest film, Idli Kadai, has struck a loud note on the audience; it has moved quickly into several positive reviews on X (Twitter). The film, where the star plays lead and also directs, is unanimously hailed as a heartwarming, relatable family entertainer.

The early reactions seem to be focused much more on the emotional depth of the film and how it unfolds through Murugan (Dhanush), who leaves the corporate life to run his father’s idli shop-turned-into-a-bank and pursue his father’s dream.

It has been termed by netizens as a “perfect blend of emotion, fun, and action,” which indeed appeals to a very rural, family audience, ensuring it remains one of the most favorite films during the festival season.

Performance Mastery

Most often, laudatory adjectives are poured in large measures in praises for Dhanush’s performance; that alone is touted as one of his best for the portrayal of a man who rediscovers himself and his bond with family. His fans point out some of the most prolific expressions of grief and emotional vulnerability that he can emote without a single word to say; they maintain that his silence speaks volumes.



Some of the emotional scenes, especially those between Murugan and his father, played by Rajkiran, and the tastes of nostalgia associated with the idli flavor, are said to be the spine of this film. Idli Kadai also shows Dhanush’s great skill in playing a character emotionally involved with the family: all this makes him a great actor-director.



Emotional Family Connect

Idli Kadai is a success on social media, primarily because of the connections it shares with home values in emotional terms. It’s simple, authentic story depicting family unity with a touch on non-violence and searching for meaning beyond the modern rat race makes it extremely relatable.

Some may have called it slow in the first half, but there is a generic opinion that the profound emotional payoff in the latter half, huge moments in the climax, and the pre-climax left a big impact. The ensemble cast, including Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, supports well, but the film will ultimately win you over with a narrative that is a mouth-watering ‘taste of home’ for so many.

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Folklore Outshines Prequel, Critics Applaud Cinematography And Epic Background Score

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhanushhome-hero-pos-7idli-kadai

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Warns Tanya Mittal, ‘Stop Faking Your Richness!’ Sparks Tense House Drama

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

QUICK LINKS