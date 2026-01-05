Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Drama Opens At Rs 20 Crore, Falls Short Of Dhurandhar Benchmark

The biographical war drama Ikkis of Sriram Raghavan has bravely faced and passed the test of its high-risk debut weekend by having a domestic net collection of ₹20.15 crore at the end of its fourth day. The film, which is the cinematic farewell of the great Dharmendra and the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda, showed a strong upward trend on Sunday.

After a promising New Year’s Day opening of ₹7 crore, the movie experienced a slight drop but regained ₹5 crore on Day 4. Though there has been a consistent rise and the film has received glowing reviews for the authentic portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the “Sriram Raghavan magic” could not overpower the kingpin, Dhurandhar, which is still breaking records during its fifth week of release.

Ikkis Weekend Resilience

The last four-day performance of Ikkis gives a clear indication of the increasing popularity of patriotic cinema that is mainly content-driven. The film had a holiday-boosted Thursday at the beginning and then had to tread through a competitive Friday and Saturday before eventually finding its place on Sunday.

According to trade analysts, the ₹20 crore milestone is a great achievement for a movie starring a beginner, especially when the comparison is with a historic blockbuster. The production’s insistence on authenticity, building Centurion tanks, and Nanda’s hard two-year military training has resulted in nice word-of-mouth, especially in the main centers like Chennai and Bengaluru, where the occupancy crossed 40%.

Dhurandhar Dominance

Ikkis displayed immense courage at the ticket counters, and yet he was still outclassed by the insane force of Dhurandhar that made it possible regardless. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy flick has turned out to be the most powerful animal, having garnered a huge amount of ₹800 crores in India during the same weekend Ikkis hit the cinemas, marking a new record in Indian box office history.

On Sunday only, Dhurandhar got more than ₹12 crores, which is more than twice the daily earning of the new release. The huge difference in the screen-sharing space and the still “Dhurandhar wave” have restricted the ceiling of the war drama, thus leaving Ikkis to depend on the slow-and-steady pattern to achieve its ultimate financial targets.

