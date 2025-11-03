IND W vs SA W: Cricket Legends and Bollywood Celebrities Who Attended ICC Women’s World Cup Final in Navi Mumbai

Celebrity Spectacle at the Women’s World Cup Final in Navi Mumbai

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final will surely be remembered as one of the greatest sporting occasions, but it became further enhanced by the celebrity spectacle that evening. Numerous local heroes from the cricket community and Bollywood were on hand to watch both sides play.

Cricket Legends Attend Match

Several past and present legends of the game watched on for this historic evening. Past legends of the game, and the only three players from India with a World Cup title, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, and Anil Kumble were in attendance seated in the stands as the supporters of the Indian women’s team. Their presence only added to the perceived rise of women’s cricket alongside men’s cricket as one of the prominent stories in sports culture and sport in general.

Bollywood Stars Show Their Support

Bollywood stars were also present to be part of the grand occasion. Stars such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, were all spotted enjoying the game as members of the crowd. Several other Bollywood stars showed support for the Indian women’s team via social media and encouraged their fans and followers to join them in celebrating the success of women in cricket.

Special Performances at the Event

To bring the glamour of the final and close the night out, singer Sunidhi Chauhan performed at the closing ceremony. Her performance was energetic and full of dynamic fireworks along with drone show, which made for an unforgettable night. The atmosphere at the DY Patil Stadium was electric those fans chanted and cheered the participants during the course of the match.

A Night to Remember for India Women’s Cricket

India’s Women’s Cricket Team defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win their first ICC Women’s World Cup trophy. Fans, celebrities, and former male cricket players celebrated together in a triumphant night for women’s sports in India.

This summary is based on reports from verified sports and entertainment sources as of November 2025. Celebrity appearances are as per media coverage and official event reports.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal Breaks Down in Joy After India’s Historic Win – ‘We Actually Did It!’