Home > Entertainment > Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who won Indian Idol Season 3, passed away on Sunday at the age of 43 at his residence in New Delhi, sources said.

Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away. Photos: X
Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 11, 2026 13:21:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at the age of 43 at his residence in New Delhi. The Indian Idol Season 3 winner was pronocuced dead at a hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi, on January 11, 2026. Fans and members of the music and film fraternity have begun pouring in tribute to hear the demise of singer.

Prashant Tamang Cause of Death 

Prashant Tamang, Nepali singer and actor, died due to cardiac arrest, sources said. The singer rose to promince after winning the realtivy TV show Indian Idol in 2007, a victory that marked the beginning of his successful music and acting career. Tributes have since poured in from fans and members of the music and entertainment industry, mourning the loss of the popular singer.

Who is Prashant Tamang?

 Prashant Tamang was an Indian singer and actor of Nepali origin who rose to national fame as the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. He was cultural icon for the Gorakha Community and the first person of Gorkhali descent to win a major Indian reality show. 

Before his music career, Tamang served as a constable in the Kolkata Police and sang for the police orchestra. His victory in Indain Idol became a rallying point for Gorkha and Nepali-speaking audiences across India and overseas. 

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 1:08 PM IST
Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

