Is Amaal Mallik Evicted From Bigg Boss 19? A Look At His Rollercoaster Journey From Nepotism Debates To Emotional Outbursts

Amaal Mallik has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19, finishing in 5th place. The Khabri confirmed his exit ahead of the grand finale. Known for emotional outbursts and nepotism debates, Amaal leaves behind a dramatic journey. The top four finalists now compete tonight.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 7, 2025 21:25:24 IST

It has been confirmed that Amaal Mallik has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19, ending his journey at 5th place. After days of speculation and fan buzz, The Khabri confirmed the news, bringing clarity to viewers eagerly awaiting the results. With Amaal’s exit, the top four finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt will now battle it out for the grand finale airing tonight at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.

For many, Amaal’s eviction comes as a surprise. He was considered one of the strongest contenders this season, thanks to his visibility and influence inside the house. Yet, despite his early popularity, his journey concluded earlier than fans expected.

Born on June 16, 1990, in Mumbai, Amaal Mallik is a well-known composer and singer in Bollywood. He has lent his voice and compositions to films like Kabir Singh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Airlift, earning acclaim, including the Filmfare Award for Best Music Album in 2019. However, Amaal has often expressed that the public knows his music more than the man himself, frequently being mistaken for his brother Armaan Malik or other Bollywood celebrities. His stint in Bigg Boss 19 offered a chance for audiences to connect with Amaal’s personality beyond the music.

Mental health discussions

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Amaal’s presence was nothing short of eventful. From discussing mental health, past depression, family rifts, and identity struggles to speaking openly about the challenges of navigating Bollywood’s competitive industry, Amaal remained candid and unfiltered. At the same time, his journey was marked by turbulent conflicts, outspoken remarks, and controversial confrontations, keeping him at the center of drama throughout the season. Debates on nepotism and fairness in the industry, combined with his emotional outbursts, divided fans making him both loved and criticized.

Adding to the intrigue was Amaal Mallik’s reported Bigg Boss 19 salary. Sources suggest he was the second-highest paid contestant, earning approximately Rs 1.25 lakh per day, with Gaurav Khanna topping the pay chart this season.

As the show gears up for its grand finale, featuring Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt, fans can expect emotional farewells and intense competition. For Amaal, though his journey ended short of the finale, his time on the show will be remembered as one of the most talked-about, marked by transparency, emotion, and memorable moments.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 8:31 PM IST
