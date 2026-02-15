Is Ananya Pandey Dating This American Model And Influencer? Meet Walker Blanco, Internet Abuzz After Actor Shares Birthday Wishes For Rumoured Beau

Ananya Panday: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has once again ignited speculation about her personal life. Months after she was seen with Walker Blanco at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where some attendees claimed she introduced him as her partner, Ananya shared a warm birthday wish for the American model and influencer, sending fans into a frenzy.

A Sunny Birthday Post

A day prior, the ‘Call Me Bae’ star took to Instagram to post a candid photo of Walker, seemingly captured by her. In the picture, Walker is seen smiling in the sunlight, talking on his phone, against what appears to be a vacation backdrop. Ananya captioned the photo, “Happy birthday, Walkie, you’re the best,” adding a blue heart and dolphin emoji, and tagged him.

She also shared a short clip of a chocolate cake adorned with real flowers and leaves. While the cake had no name, the timing made it clear that it was for Walker. The video was set to I Think They Call This Love by Matthew Ifield, with Ananya commenting, “This may be the most perfect cake ever,” accompanied by several flower emojis.

Who Is Walker Blanco?

Walker Blanco, originally from Chicago and raised in Miami, is an American model and influencer known for his lifestyle and fitness content. He has collaborated with major fashion brands and frequently shares travel and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his modeling work. Blanco also has a strong social media following, making him popular among fashion enthusiasts.

He is currently linked with the Ambani family through Vantara and has publicly expressed fondness for Ananya Panday, sparking dating speculations.

Dating Speculations Continue

Despite repeated public interactions, sightings, and social media exchanges, Ananya Panday has not publicly confirmed a romantic relationship with Walker Blanco. However, her latest Instagram post has intensified fan curiosity and fuelled ongoing dating rumours, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity moments in recent times.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali And Ektaa Kapoor Join Hands To Reimagine The Timeless Love Saga ‘Heer Ranjha’; Filming To Commence Soon