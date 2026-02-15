Imtiaz Ali And Ektaa Kapoor Join Hands To Reimagine The Timeless Love Saga ‘Heer Ranjha’; Filming To Commence Soon

Heer Ranjha: Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor have reunited to bring the legendary love saga Heer Ranjha to the big screen. The film will be directed by Sajid Ali and marks the next chapter in the romantic universe that began with Laila Majnu.

The makers unveiled the title on Saturday, teasing audiences with a short clip accompanied by soulful music and the line: “Some love stories never die… From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha – The Love Legacy Continues.”

Second Chapter Of A Cult Romantic Universe

According to the production team, Heer Ranjha will serve as the second instalment in the Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its emotional depth and poetic storytelling. While rooted in classic romance, the film aims to reinterpret the timeless Punjabi legend for contemporary audiences.

The announcement has already generated excitement among fans who embraced Laila Majnu as a cult classic over time. The new project promises a cinematic experience that blends tradition with modern sensibilities, offering what the makers describe as a deeply immersive love story.

Makers Speak On The Vision

Ektaa Kapoor expressed confidence in the creative collaboration, saying Imtiaz and Sajid possess a rare ability to portray love with sincerity and emotional intensity. She noted that while Laila Majnu gradually found its audience, Heer Ranjha aspires to connect instantly with viewers across India and the global diaspora.

Imtiaz Ali described the upcoming film as a story with its own rhythm and emotional universe. He said the narrative will speak to today’s generation while remaining anchored in something timeless and eternal. Reuniting with Ektaa, he added, feels like a continuation of a shared creative language.

Shoot To Begin Soon

Presented by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Preety Ali under Pi Films Pvt Ltd, the film is expected to go on floors shortly. However, details regarding the cast and storyline are yet to be officially revealed.

