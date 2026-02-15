LIVE TV
Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana

Punjabi actor and singer Himanshi Khurana has reportedly received a ₹10 crore extortion threat allegedly from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar. Police have launched an investigation after the caller warned of serious consequences if the money was not paid.

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana (Picture Credits: X, Instagram)
Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana (Picture Credits: X, Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 15, 2026 02:54:47 IST

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana: Punjabi actor and singer Himanshi Khurana has reportedly received a ₹10 crore extortion threat allegedly from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar. Police have launched an investigation after the caller warned of serious consequences if the money was not paid.

The development comes amid a series of threat incidents targeting public figures in recent weeks.

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar?

Zeeshan Akhtar is a wanted accused in the murder case of senior politician Baba Siddique. Investigative agencies have linked him to criminal networks associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his alleged aides, including Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

Security agencies consider Akhtar part of a wider inter-state gang rivalry that has surfaced repeatedly in high-profile extortion and firing cases across India.

Threat Call Under Investigation

According to preliminary information, the caller demanded ₹10 crore from Khurana and threatened her with dire consequences if she failed to comply. Authorities are examining call records and digital trails to trace the origin of the threat.

The incident follows similar intimidation attempts involving other celebrities. Actor Aayush Sharma reportedly received a threatening email earlier this week, while actor Ranveer Singh was allegedly sent a voice note via WhatsApp. In a separate case, unidentified assailants opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence earlier this month, though no injuries were reported.

Investigators are probing whether these incidents are linked.

Himanshi Khurana’s Career and Public Profile

Himanshi Khurana rose to fame with her role as Sukhpreet Kaur in the 2013 Punjabi film Sadda Haq. She has since featured in several hit Punjabi music videos and gained nationwide recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Season 13.

The 34-year-old actor commands a strong digital presence with over 12 million followers on Instagram. In 2023, she also launched her cosmetics venture, MOOI Cosmetics.

Police officials have not yet confirmed any arrests in the extortion threat case. Investigations remain underway.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 2:54 AM IST
Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana

Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana
Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana
Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana
Who Is Zeeshan Akhtar? Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused And Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Sends Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat To Punjabi Actor Himanshi Khurana

