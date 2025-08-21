LIVE TV
Is Jasmin Bhasin Going For Adoption Over Marriage? Bigg Boss 14 Fame Spills The Beans On Motherhood

Is Jasmin Bhasin Going For Adoption Over Marriage? Bigg Boss 14 Fame Spills The Beans On Motherhood

Jasmin Bhasin has shared a little tea! The Bigg Boss 14 star has shocked the fans with her revelation of wanting a child. She wants to break all glasses and embrace motherhood while offering the child a comfortable life.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: December 12, 2025 19:26:54 IST

Is Jasmin Bhasin Going For Adoption Over Marriage? Bigg Boss 14 Fame Spills The Beans On Motherhood

Jasmin Bhasin, the famous actress from Tashan-e-Ishq and Bigg Boss 14 fame, recently shared her wish to adopt a baby girl and raise her. The actress, who recently turned 35, had an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session where she spoke of her vision for parenthood in a society where norms do not govern individual rights. Here’s the full tea!

A Dream Originated from the Heart

Jasmin’s wish for adoption has its roots in the struggles she, together with her private view, criticized the odds of her path. “While I was away (from my house) and I saw the sides of life being harsh, I promised God that whenever I become someone myself and pay back a comfortable life, then I shall adopt and raise a baby girl,” she said.

The thought is with sincere empathy and passion that she wants to offer to a new life. It is continued through her tough times of early rejections until today, in her years as a TV star, here she shows a unique intent for repaying of what she was given.

Jasmin Redefining Motherhood on Her Terms

Jasmin was upfront in one of her Bigg Boss 14 interviews stating that she wanted to become a mother even without marriage. “I want to adopt a baby girl and give her a wonderful life to the best of my capabilities,” she was sure.

Such a bold assertion implies the redefinition of motherhood in many ways, speaking out against the iron-clad cultural norms that dictate set behaviours and eventually transforming us into the conversation partner and global citizen that incorporates many cultural worlds.

 Thus, while Jasmi was forming a friendship with Aly Goni, her housemate gave her several lessons in love. As the couple is still dating and have been together since Bigg Boss , the independent choice of motherhood has sparked buzz among fans.

A Bright Future for Jasmine and Her Fans

Recently, Jasmin appeared on ‘The Traitors India’ too. Despite enjoying an emerging career in Punjab with films like Carry on Jattiye, Jasmine equally takes into account the life of approaching adoption with reference to her career.

Lately, many other celebrities in India, including Sushmita Sen, have already been seen embracing the adoption concept, thus sending a massive message to the public to encourage the law that permits adoption as much as possible. Today Jasmine is gracefully leading her chosen path, now her fans await the stories of how she starts her journey of motherhood.

First published on: Aug 21, 2025 1:18 PM IST
Is Jasmin Bhasin Going For Adoption Over Marriage? Bigg Boss 14 Fame Spills The Beans On Motherhood

