Is Kapil Sharma Getting Z+ Security? Comedian’s Security To Increase After Multiple Cafe Attacks In Canada By Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai Police have ramped up security for the comedian Kapil Sharma after two violent attacks on his Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, and chilling threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two incidents occurred on July 10 and August 8, 2025, respectively, when gunfire was exchanged along with explicit threats targeting Sharma for his association with Salman Khan. With the gang threatening, authorities have deployed additional protection, raising alarm across the Indian entertainment industry.

Kapil’s Cafe Under Fire: Targeted Attacks in Canada

Co-owners Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, had their cafe Kap’s Cafe assaulted for the first time on July 10 after discovering around 10 bullet punctures in a single window. The second attack, on August 8, was more severe, with more than 25 shots from guns piercing windows but leaving all unharmed. Goldy Dhillon, a Bishnoi gang associate, claimed responsibility for the attacks through social media, stating that Sharma was targeted due to his association with Salman Khan, especially the June 21, 2025, guest appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The earlier attack was owned by Harjeet Singh Laddi of Babbar Khalsa International. Laddi accused Sharma of making jokes about Sikhs, which he claimed as offensive. The Canadian police are now investigating and analyzing CCTV and dashcam footage as they suspect the involvement of an international arms dealer.

Bishnoi Gang’s Threats

The history of Lawrence Bishnoi gang goes back to the blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan in 1998, which has offended the Bishnoi community. Khan has been often in the cross hairs of the gang, including being shot outside his residence in Mumbai in 2024.

Gang member Harry Boxer had recorded an audio clipping stating that whoever was associated with Khan, actors, producers, or directors- would have to deal with dire consequences. This has heightened fears for Sharma, who when asked by Mumbai’s Crime Branch, denied having received such direct threats.

Mumbai Police Response and Industry Impact

Mumbai Police have tightened Sharma’s security, even as arrangements of plainclothes officers are going around his home and work premises. The officers will be coordinating with the Canadian authorities.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association condemned the attack as a blow to the dignity of the film industry and demanded intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah. The entertainment industry assumes even more threats to celeb safety should investigations go deeper, as concerns heighten regarding safety for celebrities.

