Kapil Sharma Jokes About Udit Narayan’s Kiss Controversy, Fans Urge Him To Think Twice Before Speaking Up

Kapil is back in the spotlight but this time it is because of one of his jokes that has divided his fan base. At one of his shows, Sharma ridicules Udit Narayan in a promo video, in The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian has taken an incident that occurred this year whereby Narayan kissed a female fan on the lips during one of his live performances.

The comments of Sharma and his differentiation into a magical hug and the type of magic Udit Narayan possessed, was mixed. Some fans could not stop praising his humor whereas other Internet users were quick to criticize the comedian and remind that his joke was not a good one and urged the comedian to reverse directions with his comments.

Comedians and Controversy

The comedy format that Kapil Sharma put across has at all times been put into question by the controversy that has continued to mark the boundaries regarding what can be regarded as comedy and what cannot be made into an offence. He usually uses celebrity roasts, laugh banter and observational comedy in his comedy. However, in the case at hand; his comment on Udit Narayan has opened the argument about the responsibility of the individuals in the position of power as well as the nature of comedy itself.

The case Udit Narayan was involved in was a touchy one and that is what increased the level of discourse concerning consent and whether people have the right to act in a particular manner when in the street. In this case, by making the reference in a joke or comic situation, Sharma critics opine that he trivialized a serious problem.

The State of Modern Comedy

The reaction of the audience to the joke of Kapil Sharma is indicative of the increasing changes in nature in which the jokes are consumed and evaluated during the digital era. Social media has transformed into the medium of instant feedback and what once was a momentary joke can now be turned into an eternal record of comedy judgment. It has resulted in the more careful use of humor with many people demanding more care and sensitivity by comedians.







Online vitriol surrounding Sharma indicates that his fan base, especially younger viewers, demands more of entertainers and is no longer afraid to call them out, when they believe a limit has been crossed.

