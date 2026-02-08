Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

Ever since Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur went public with their relationship, everyone’s been talking about them. Fans can’t get enough, and now the big question floating around is: Are they tying the knot in March 2026?

You’ll spot them together at events and out in public, and honestly, their chemistry just jumps out. They look comfortable, happ and it’s pretty clear why the media and fans have made them one of their favourite couples.

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed?

Lately, the talk has only gotten louder. Neither Kritika nor Gaurav has said anything directly, but people close to them hint that wedding plans are already in motion.

Word is, they might make things official in late March or early April 2026. Apparently, they’re already working out venues and guest lists, and trying to line up their schedules to pull it all off.

No one from their inner circle has given a statement, and Kritika and Gaurav are keeping quiet too. Even so, friends say both are genuinely excited for what’s next.

What is Kritika Kamra and Guarav Kapur’s Wedding Date?

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s official wedding date is yet to be revealed. NewsX will keep you posted.

When did Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur start dating?

The buzz really started when Kritika posted those candid breakfast photos with Gaurav. All she wrote was “breakfast with”—a sly wink at his show, Breakfast with Champions. That was pretty much the confirmation everyone was waiting for.

Since then, the couple has kept most details private, but their public appearances always get people talking. Fans are watching closely, hoping for that official wedding announcement.

On the work front, Kritika’s been busy; she starred in The Great Shamsuddin Family (streaming on JioHotstar) and just wrapped up the 2025 film Saare Jahan Se Achha. Gaurav, of course, is still the face of Breakfast with Champions, chatting with some of the biggest names in sports.

