LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding rumours are gaining momentum, with reports suggesting a possible March or April 2026 date.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 8, 2026 18:48:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

Ever since Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur went public with their relationship, everyone’s been talking about them. Fans can’t get enough, and now the big question floating around is: Are they tying the knot in March 2026?

You’ll spot them together at events and out in public, and honestly, their chemistry just jumps out. They look comfortable, happ and it’s pretty clear why the media and fans have made them one of their favourite couples.

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? 

Lately, the talk has only gotten louder. Neither Kritika nor Gaurav has said anything directly, but people close to them hint that wedding plans are already in motion.

You Might Be Interested In

Word is, they might make things official in late March or early April 2026. Apparently, they’re already working out venues and guest lists, and trying to line up their schedules to pull it all off.

No one from their inner circle has given a statement, and Kritika and Gaurav are keeping quiet too. Even so, friends say both are genuinely excited for what’s next.

What is Kritika Kamra and Guarav Kapur’s Wedding Date?

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s official wedding date is yet to be revealed. NewsX will keep you posted. 

When did Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur start dating? 

The buzz really started when Kritika posted those candid breakfast photos with Gaurav. All she wrote was “breakfast with”—a sly wink at his show, Breakfast with Champions. That was pretty much the confirmation everyone was waiting for.

Since then, the couple has kept most details private, but their public appearances always get people talking. Fans are watching closely, hoping for that official wedding announcement.

On the work front, Kritika’s been busy; she starred in The Great Shamsuddin Family (streaming on JioHotstar) and just wrapped up the 2025 film Saare Jahan Se Achha. Gaurav, of course, is still the face of Breakfast with Champions, chatting with some of the biggest names in sports.

ALSO READ: Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS Trap: How A ‘Fake’ Pinay Scandal Link Is Hacking Your Social Media Accounts

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 6:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gaurav Kapurkritika kamralatest celebrity news

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Drunk Women In Bengaluru Crash Bike Into Cab, Beat Driver With Helmet, Kick Locals As Chaos Erupts

PM Modi Reiterates Firm Stand On Terrorism During His Visit To Malaysia: ‘No Double Standards, No Compromise’

Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Brutually Trolled? Netizens Say ‘She Became So Unemployed That..’

‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’ RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Sends A Bold Message To Crisis-Hit Bangladesh Amid Minority Violence

Meet Aasif Sheikh, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Holds A Unique World Record For Playing Over 350 Characters – Check His Massive Net Worth

LATEST NEWS

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

Ukraine Urges Fast-Track Peace Talks With Russia, Says Time Is Critical, ‘Only Trump Can Stop The War’

Ahmedabad Nightmare: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Boy On Mosque Rooftop, Lures Him Under Pretext Of Teaching Namaz, Minor Found In Terrible State

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Stress On Building Safe Environment, Call Out Parental Pressure, Say ‘Children Carry Emotional Baggage Into Classrooms’

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Decode How Schools And Parents Can Tackle Peer Pressure And Mental Health: ‘Education Must Go Beyond Grades’

First In Class Education Conclave: ‘Empathy Matters,’ Say Class XI Students As Young Minds Speak On Big Goals, Skill-Building And Leadership

T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

PAK Vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 | Is Pakistan All Set To Drop Babar Azam? Former Skipper Makes Big Claim: ‘The Anger I Saw On…’

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here
Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here
Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here
Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

QUICK LINKS