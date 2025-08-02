Home > Entertainment > Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War

Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War

Priyanka Chopra seems to be throwing big hints for a Bollywood comeback. And what if we tell you, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is the movie in that context. Nostalgia even flowed through her post about Ram Chahe Leela, creating some buzz among fans. Our 'Desi Girl' is back to ruling Bollywood!

Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood Comeback in Bhansali’s Love And War
Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood Comeback in Bhansali’s Love And War

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 2, 2025 23:56:00 IST

Buzz about Priyanka Chopra’s return in Bollywood via Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love And War has audiences talking. After six years without a single movie, her nostalgic post on Instagram about Ram Chahe Leela sparks rumours about a super comeback in this star-studded 2026 opening.

A Nostalgic Hint Ignites Speculation on

On August 2, 2025, Priyanka shared a throwback clip of the iconic Ram Chahe Leela performance she had done during Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The caption gave tribute to Bhansali’s very much visionary storytelling, hinting towards perhaps another kind of connection.

According to some industry insiders, it seemed admittedly more than just that a nostalgic reference and subtle nod toward a potential collaboration for Love And War, a period war drama that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. As the reports say, Priyanka might even be lured into a high-octane dance number, similar to the Bhansali magic in the bygone past.

Bhansali and Priyanka: A Proven Partnership

Electric history exists between Priyanka and Bhansali. From Ram Chahe Leela to the award-winning Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani (2015), such collaborations have always proven to be cinematic gold. The best part of priya is that Bhansali understands how to weave his stories where the visuals are always brilliant, brilliant and such a fine screen presence as Priyanka.

Sources claim discussions are going on, though nothing is finalized regarding her possible role in Love And War. If proven true, it could mark the return of the global star as probably a triumphant glorification to her last Bollywood release, which was in 2019’s The Sky Is Pink.

What Lies Ahead in Priyanka’s Foray into Bollywood?

Priyanka’s plate seems full, as Love And War promises to be an extravaganza with a March 2026 release date, but she’s not done. She’ll also be starring alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, which promises to be a solid return to Indian cinema for the success of her projects.

So will she don her Ram Chahe Leela hat for a huge dance number, or will she be taking on a meatier role? One thing is for sure: with Bhansali’s great vision and Priyanka’s star power, Love And War could be the hallmark for future Bollywood audiences and what they’ll crave.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif

Tags: Bollywoodpriyanka chopraSanjay Leela Bhansali

RELATED News

Watch! President Donald Trump On Pardoning Diddy, American Rapper’s ‘Terrible Statements’ Heats Up Drama
Kartik Aaryan’s Team Clears Azadi Utsav Rumours, Is The Bollywood Star Linked With Pakistani Event?
The Intern Korean Remake: Han So Hee As Anne Hathaway, But Who Is The Intern? Here Are The Details
BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Tour: Skyrockets HYBE’s North American Revenue By 85 Percent
Spider-Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland Teases New Suit In 23-Second Clip- Watch Here!

LATEST NEWS

Myanmar Junta Airstrike Kills 13 in Rebel-Held Ruby Mining Town, Including Monk and Child
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response
Kyiv Mourns 31 Killed, Including 5 Children, in Deadliest Russian Attack Within Year
Assam Congress Accuses State Govt Of Deceiving On ST Status For Six Communities: What’s Behind the Allegations?
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields
Randy Orton Makes WWE SummerSlam History in Star-Studded Clash with Logan Paul
FSSAI Unveils List Of Ayurveda Aahara Products, Boosts Traditional Food Regulations
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?