Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War

Buzz about Priyanka Chopra’s return in Bollywood via Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love And War has audiences talking. After six years without a single movie, her nostalgic post on Instagram about Ram Chahe Leela sparks rumours about a super comeback in this star-studded 2026 opening.

A Nostalgic Hint Ignites Speculation on

On August 2, 2025, Priyanka shared a throwback clip of the iconic Ram Chahe Leela performance she had done during Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The caption gave tribute to Bhansali’s very much visionary storytelling, hinting towards perhaps another kind of connection.

According to some industry insiders, it seemed admittedly more than just that a nostalgic reference and subtle nod toward a potential collaboration for Love And War, a period war drama that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. As the reports say, Priyanka might even be lured into a high-octane dance number, similar to the Bhansali magic in the bygone past.

Bhansali and Priyanka: A Proven Partnership

Electric history exists between Priyanka and Bhansali. From Ram Chahe Leela to the award-winning Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani (2015), such collaborations have always proven to be cinematic gold. The best part of priya is that Bhansali understands how to weave his stories where the visuals are always brilliant, brilliant and such a fine screen presence as Priyanka.

Sources claim discussions are going on, though nothing is finalized regarding her possible role in Love And War. If proven true, it could mark the return of the global star as probably a triumphant glorification to her last Bollywood release, which was in 2019’s The Sky Is Pink.

What Lies Ahead in Priyanka’s Foray into Bollywood?

Priyanka’s plate seems full, as Love And War promises to be an extravaganza with a March 2026 release date, but she’s not done. She’ll also be starring alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, which promises to be a solid return to Indian cinema for the success of her projects.

So will she don her Ram Chahe Leela hat for a huge dance number, or will she be taking on a meatier role? One thing is for sure: with Bhansali’s great vision and Priyanka’s star power, Love And War could be the hallmark for future Bollywood audiences and what they’ll crave.

