Home > Entertainment > Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner's Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!

Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner's Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!

Is Ty-lie over? Despite being very low-key, Kylie's new cryptic Spotify playlist is being laced with break-up anthems. There has been no sighting of the couple ever since the yacht vacation and while Timothee is busy filming abroad, Kylie's emotional choices of songs scream a breakup. Spill the tea, Kylie!

Kylie Jenner's Playlist Fuels Split With Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner's Playlist Fuels Split With Timothee Chalamet

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 15:49:18 IST

Is the hot topic of the Internet, Kylie Jenner single again? Soon to-be birthday girl’s latest Instagram stories are dropping hints toward a breakup with beau Timothee Chalamet. Fans are busy in dissecting her spotify playlist picks as she shared a few songs on her Instagram stories. Could this simply be a casual hint suggesting a split?

Speculations Fueled by Some Breakup Songs

Kylie, 27, put up some screenshots of her Spotify playlist on August 9, 2025. Songs featured include Jeff Buckley’s Lover, You Should’ve Come Over and Labi Siffre’s Crying Laughing Loving Lying. Both heartbreak and yearning are the songs’ major themes, which must have made the fans raise eyebrows since Kylie and Timothee, 29, have not really been spotted together since their yacht vacation in St. Tropez over a month ago.

Fans could sense the heavy emotion behind Buckley’s “Broken down and hungry for your love” against Siffre’s: “Crying never did nobody no good.” Added Kylie as fun, joking about the volume in her car, but break-up talks carried on. 

Kylie and Timothee’s Relationship Under Scrutiny

Since then, their relationship has been mostly low-key, with public sightings rare, until they surfaced once again in February at the Golden Globes, just three days after Kylie and Timothee went public at the Beyonce concert.

While the stalking has admittedly contributed to widespread speculations, an empty agenda over a month has added gas to the fire with filming commitments for Dune: Messiah in Prague. Kylie has recently followed Timothée on Instagram, this is rare due to her selective following of only 119 accounts.

Earlier breakup rumours in April 2025, primarily regarding family disapproval, were dismissed. Though their silence maintains interest among fans.

What’s Next for Ty-lie?

Despite the buzz, neither Kylie nor Timothee has taken the opportunity to publicly tackle the rumors head-on. The couple’s sources have previously characterized their relationship as serious and fun, with both families onboard.

This urges us to think Kylie is moving fine, and the pre-birthday thirst traps on social media prove her confidence level, but the playlist suggests emotional confusion. To fans and followers, the Spotify tracks serve as the ultimate clue, either a declaration of a split or simply a playlist showing her moody side, and the truth will prevail soon.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Drops NSFW Bikini Pics Ahead Of Her 28th Birthday, Have A Look!

Tags: breakuphollywoodKYLIE JENNERTIMOTHEE CHALAMET

Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!

