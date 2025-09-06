Is Wednesday Season 3 Already in Production?

Netflix officially renewed Wednesday for a Season 3, but the filming has not even happened yet. Filming is expected to take place in the middle of 2026, which puts the release date for fans in either 2027 or early 2028, depending on the post-production requirements and scheduling.

Confirmation and Renewal News

Netflix confirmed that Wednesday Season 3 was renewed for a new season back in July of 2025, before the Season 2 finale. The series led by the top star Jenna Ortega, is a continual hit all around the globe, continuing to deliver its unique gothic humor and supernatural twists and turns, giving another expansion to the Addams Family universe in the next chapter.

Production Status Updates

As of September 2025, the creators and Netflix have confirmed that Wednesday Season 3 has not begun production yet. The writers’ room has been opened, and the story development work is also underway. However, filming won’t start until Q2 of 2026, once the filming has been completed, the visual effects work will take time before it is ready for editing. The overall production schedule has taken longer than projected, because of scheduling issues and the magnitude of this upcoming season than anticipated- the hopes for it to start filming in late 2025 have been delayed.

Expected Release and the Wait for Fans

With at least an 18-month turnaround for a VFX-heavy show, it seems Wednesday Season 3 will be available around mid to late 2027. Fans will see more Addams Family mysteries, new characters, unresolved plot-points in Season 2, but will have to bide their time before seeing new episodes on Netflix.

In short, although Wednesday Season 3 is happening, production will begin in 2026, and the show itself is not expected to release before 2027.

Disclaimer: Production updates are subject to change. Information presented here may rely on unofficial sources or speculation. Readers should verify through official streaming platforms for accurate release details and confirmed announcements.