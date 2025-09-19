From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

Ishaan Khatter, one of Bollywood’s most promising young talents, has impressed audiences with his versatile performances. From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, he continues to explore diverse roles, showcasing remarkable growth and range.

Beyond the Clouds 2017

Ishan Khatter made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi. His performance as a street hustler in Mumbai received critical acclaim and showcased his natural acting skills, making him a promising new face in Bollywood.

Dhadak 2018

This film marked Ishaan’s commercial Bollywood debut. A remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat, it highlighted a love story set against caste and social divides. Ishaan’s emotional performance and chemistry with Jhanvi Kapoor won audiences hearts.

Khaali Peeli 2020

In this action comedy, Ishaan played a taxi driver who gets caught up in chaos after reuniting with his childhood friend. The film showcased his versatility in handling action and humor.

A Suitable Boy 2020

This BBC series marked Ishaan’s foray into international projects. Playing Maan Kapoor, he impressed audiences with his nuanced performance in period drama based on Vikram Seth’s famous novel.

Phone Booth 2022

A horror-comedy phone booth, gave Ishaan the chance to explore humor alongside co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. His energetic role added charm to the quirky storyline.

Pippa 2023

Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Ishan portrayed a real life war hero. His intense performance brought depth to the patriotic drama, earning praise for his transformation into a military role.

Ae Watan Mere Watan 2024

In this historical drama, Ishaan played a freedom fighter. The film’s gripping narrative and its powerful acting showcased his growth as an actor capable of delivering intense roles.

Conclusion