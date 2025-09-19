LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

Ishan Khatter has steadily built his career in Bollywood with diverse and powerful performances. Starting with Beyond the Clouds, his natural acting talent was quite quickly noticed. With the commercial success of Dhadak, he proved his visibility to connect with mainstream audiences. Over time, Ishan explored a variety of genres from action and comedy in Khaali Peeli and phone booths to historical and patriotic drama like Pippa and Ae Vatan Mere Vatan. His international stint in A Suitable Boy further showcased his global appeal, making him one of the most promising young actors in Indian cinema.

From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 19, 2025 23:44:57 IST

Ishaan Khatter, one of Bollywood’s most promising young talents, has impressed audiences with his versatile performances. From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, he continues to explore diverse roles, showcasing remarkable growth and range.

Beyond the Clouds 2017

Ishan Khatter made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi. His performance as a street hustler in Mumbai received critical acclaim and showcased his natural acting skills, making him a promising new face in Bollywood.

Dhadak 2018

This film marked Ishaan’s commercial Bollywood debut. A remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat, it highlighted a love story set against caste and social divides. Ishaan’s emotional performance and chemistry with Jhanvi Kapoor won audiences hearts.

Khaali Peeli 2020

In this action comedy, Ishaan played a taxi driver who gets caught up in chaos after reuniting with his childhood friend. The film showcased his versatility in handling action and humor.

A Suitable Boy 2020

This BBC series marked Ishaan’s foray into international projects. Playing Maan Kapoor, he impressed audiences with his nuanced performance in period drama based on Vikram Seth’s famous novel.

Phone Booth 2022

A horror-comedy phone booth, gave Ishaan the chance to explore humor alongside co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. His energetic role added charm to the quirky storyline.

Pippa 2023

Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Ishan portrayed a real life war hero. His intense performance brought depth to the patriotic drama, earning praise for his transformation into a military role.

Ae Watan Mere Watan 2024

In this historical drama, Ishaan played a freedom fighter. The film’s gripping narrative and its powerful acting showcased his growth as an actor capable of delivering intense roles.

Conclusion

Ishaan Khatter’s journey in Bollywood reflects his dedication to versatility and impactful storytelling. With each role, he pushes boundaries and evolves as an actor. From romantic dramas to patriotic war films, his performances demonstrate both depth and charm. As he continues to take on challenging projects, Ishaan is steadily carving a path toward becoming one of the most celebrated stars of his generation, leaving audiences eager to see what he brings to the screen next.

Tags: Dhadakhomeboundishaan khatterOscar 2026

RELATED News

"It was a challenge": 'Forrest Gump' star Robin Wright on donning multiple hats for 'The Girlfriend'
"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'
"He went too soon": Zubeen Garg's childhood friend mourns singer's sudden passing, recalls "we made music together
Who Is Post Malone? All About The Global Superstar Coming To Perform Live In India
"Zubeen went on yacht with Assam locals, we had no prior knowledge": Singapore Festival Organisers

LATEST NEWS

"Some films are bigger than us": Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa express pride as 'Homebound' makes India's official entry for Oscars 2026
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' director Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci call it quits after two years of dating
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound
Build infrastructure for rupee trades beyond USD-INR pair: RBI Governor Malhotra urges CCIL
PKL 12: Clinical Telugu Titans crush Tamil Thalaivas, take revenge for season opener defeat
Assam Rifles pay tributes to two jawans killed in Bishnupur terror attack
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Rohit Sharma Like Forgetfulness Steals Toss Spotlight Against Oman
Israel suspends Gaza aid from Jordan following attack
“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

QUICK LINKS