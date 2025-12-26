LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jamie Lever Quits Social Media? Comedian Takes Sudden Break After Tanya Mittal Mimicry Sparks Massive Backlash

Jamie Lever Quits Social Media? Comedian Takes Sudden Break After Tanya Mittal Mimicry Sparks Massive Backlash

Comedian Jamie Lever faces backlash for mimicking entrepreneur Tanya Mittal and announces an indefinite social media break, admitting, “I’ve lost a small part of myself.” The incident highlights digital accountability and the fine line between parody and offense.

Jamie Lever Takes Social Media Break After Tanya Mittal Parody Backlash (Pc: X)
Jamie Lever Takes Social Media Break After Tanya Mittal Parody Backlash (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 26, 2025 10:41:08 IST

Jamie Lever Quits Social Media? Comedian Takes Sudden Break After Tanya Mittal Mimicry Sparks Massive Backlash

Initially, the digital world was a double-edged sword for comedians, and Jamie Lever, the daughter of the great Johnny Lever, recently experienced its sharpest edge. With her exceptional power to mimic the habits and attributes of Bollywood stars and other influencers, Jamie was caught in the midst of a digital firestorm that resulted from her very recent parody of the businesswoman Tanya Mittal.

Parody is the base of Jamie’s artistry, yet the negative reaction from this particular video was very quick and harsh, and the critics who called the imitation “mean-spirited” instead of funny were among the very first to comment. In a dramatic turn of events, Jamie decided to take a break from social media that was not limited in time, and she told her fans, “I have lost a small part of myself,” when the online hate was at its peak.

Digital Accountability

The change in the audience’s reply reveals a digital accountability trend that is getting stronger in the creator economy. Jamie’s case shows how the thin division between easygoing parody and bullying has overlapped.

The admirers who had previously supported her copying of Sonam Kapoor or Asha Bhosle were the first to say that mocking a self-made entrepreneur had a different feel. This case has social media platforms again as merely stages; they also are the feedback loops where, through the audience’s moral compass, a creator’s career can be instantly changed the other way.

Artistic Integrity

By distancing herself from the situation, Jamie is trying to get back her creative integrity and peace of mind. She said the demand to always create “viral” content had her making decisions that were not in line with her true self as an entertainer.



In reality, this break is a turning point for Indian digital creators, most of whom are dealing with the “burnout” of living up to a certain image. Jamie’s revelation of having lost herself indicates that the pursuit of likes can at times strip away the very delight that distinguishes a performer.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:41 AM IST
Jamie Lever Quits Social Media? Comedian Takes Sudden Break After Tanya Mittal Mimicry Sparks Massive Backlash

QUICK LINKS