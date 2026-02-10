LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jana Nayagan To Release On Holi? Vijay's Movie Court Plea Withdrawn as CBFC Review Progresses, Hearing on February 10

Jana Nayagan Release Date: Amid the ongoing controversy, the producer of Vijay Jana Nayagan has sought to withdraw the case filed against the Central Board of Film Certification. The matter is scheduled to be heard today, on February 10, 2026.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 10, 2026 10:48:00 IST

Jana Nayagan Release Date: Amid the ongoing controversy, the producer of Vijay Jana Nayagan has sought to withdraw the case filed against the Central Board of Film Certification. The matter is scheduled to be heard today, on February 10, 2026. 

The producer has formally requested the withdrawal of the writ petition challenging the CBFC’s decision. In a communication addressed to the Madras High Court Registry, they stated that the makers have chosen to present the film before a revising committee rather than pursue the legal proceedings further. 

Jana Nayagan TO Release On Holi? 

Rumours are circulating that Jana Nayagan might aim for a Holi release, but there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far. Speculation around Vijay’s upcoming film gained traction amid ongoing developments related to the CBFC review and legal proceedings.

While fans are eagerly hoping for a festive box office debut, the production team has not announced a confirmed release date yet. 

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. The film was reviewed by a five-member CBFC panel on December 19, 2025, and the production team stated that they received official communication regarding the screening on December 22. 

As per the makers, the board indicated its willingness to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to the implementation of certain suggested cuts. 

Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing 

According to legal sources, the petition is set to come up before Justice P.T. Asha on Tuesday, February 10, and has been listed specifically for withdrawal. This development follows a communication from KVN Productions LLP’s counsel, Vijayan Subramanian, who informed the court that his client has decided not to puruse the case any further. 

The letter of complaint read: “Dear Sir, It has come to my attention that the upcoming movie Jana Nayagan received approval from the Chennai board despite procedural lapses. The film portrays foreign powers fueling significant religious conflict in India—content that I believe could disturb the social and religious peace of our country.” “There are many Army-related references in the film but no defence expert has been included in the Examining Committee to address these issues. There are procedural lapses during the examination of the film which is gross violation of the Cinematograph Act and Rules. I am an APM (Advisory Panel Member) member and I have watched the film on December 19, 2025 but my objections were not considered during examination of the film. So, we humbly request you to intervene in the procedure and direct the competent authority to re-examine the film,” the complaint added. 

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8Jana Nayagan court hearingJana Nayagan hearingjana nayagan release date

QUICK LINKS