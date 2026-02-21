LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’

Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly criticised a controversial new law introduced by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The revised penal code has triggered global outrage, with rights groups warning it may allow violence against women under religious cover.

Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Law (Image: X/Javedakhtarjadu)
Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Law (Image: X/Javedakhtarjadu)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 21, 2026 19:03:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly condemned a controversial new law introduced by the Taliban in Afghanistan that appears to allow violence against women in the name of religion. The law, part of a revised penal code unveiled by the Taliban, has sparked global outrage as rights groups warn it effectively legalises domestic abuse and restricts women’s freedoms.

Reports say that, Javed Akhtar took to social media to express his shock and anger at the development.  Javed Akhtar wrote, “Absolutely unbelievable. When will human beings learn? Domestic violence is domestic violence. No scriptural justification can ever justify it.” His statement came as part of a broader wave of criticism from artists, activists and international organisations alarmed by the wording of the law.

Javed Akhtar: “No Justification for Domestic Violence”

According to reports, the revised Afghan penal code was approved by the Taliban shortly after they returned to power in 2021. Human rights groups have said parts of it may give men legal cover to mistreat women, including in cases of domestic disputes. While supporters of the law claim it reflects cultural or religious values, critics argue it violates basic human rights and the dignity of half the country’s population.

You Might Be Interested In

In his post, JavedAkhtar also pointed out the danger of misusing religious texts to justify harm. “Domestic violence is domestic violence. No scriptural justification can ever justify it,” he wrote, underscoring that violence against women cannot be defended by citing any religious doctrine.

Fears Over Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

Rights activists have also warned that the new law could embolden conservative elements in Afghanistan to crack down further on women’s freedoms, which have already been severely restricted under Taliban rule.

Since 2021, Afghan women have seen bans on education, work in many sectors, and even freedom of movement. This latest legal change has added to fears that their situation could worsen.

Also Read: Toxic New Poster Look: Yash’s Violence-Filled, Blood-Soaked Avatar Shocks Fans-Could This Be His Darkest, Deadliest Transformation?

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 7:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newsJavid Akhtarlatest news

RELATED News

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

Dhurandhar 2: Is ‘Bade Sahab’ Finally Revealed? Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film Ignites Explosive Leak Buzz

BAFTA Awards 2026: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny?

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’
Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’
Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’
Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’

QUICK LINKS