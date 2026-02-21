Javed Akhtar Slams Taliban Over Controversial Women’s Law, Says ‘No Scriptural Justification Can Ever Justify Domestic Violence’

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly condemned a controversial new law introduced by the Taliban in Afghanistan that appears to allow violence against women in the name of religion. The law, part of a revised penal code unveiled by the Taliban, has sparked global outrage as rights groups warn it effectively legalises domestic abuse and restricts women’s freedoms.

Reports say that, Javed Akhtar took to social media to express his shock and anger at the development. Javed Akhtar wrote, “Absolutely unbelievable. When will human beings learn? Domestic violence is domestic violence. No scriptural justification can ever justify it.” His statement came as part of a broader wave of criticism from artists, activists and international organisations alarmed by the wording of the law.

Javed Akhtar: “No Justification for Domestic Violence”

According to reports, the revised Afghan penal code was approved by the Taliban shortly after they returned to power in 2021. Human rights groups have said parts of it may give men legal cover to mistreat women, including in cases of domestic disputes. While supporters of the law claim it reflects cultural or religious values, critics argue it violates basic human rights and the dignity of half the country’s population.

Fears Over Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

Rights activists have also warned that the new law could embolden conservative elements in Afghanistan to crack down further on women’s freedoms, which have already been severely restricted under Taliban rule.

Since 2021, Afghan women have seen bans on education, work in many sectors, and even freedom of movement. This latest legal change has added to fears that their situation could worsen.

