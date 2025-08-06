Jennifer Aniston’s Spotted With Jim Curtis In NYC, Was It A Double Date With Jason Bateman And Amanda Anka?

The latest apparent romance, between Jennifer Aniston and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, is garnering attention since they were spotted on a cozy double date in New York City with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. This star-studded appearance come after years of Aniston maintaining a low profile about her love life and has gotten fans hyped over their blooming romance.

Jennifer and Jim’s NYC Night Out in West Village

On August 4, 2025, Jennifer Aniston, age 56, and gentleman Jim Curtis, age 49, spent three hours over dinner with their close friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in Manhattan’s West Village. Aniston looked gorgeous in a flowing white sundress, whereas Curtis walked aided with a cane due to some prior health issues and wore white jeans and a blue button-down shirt.

There seemed to be palpable chemistry among the group, such that all insiders saw the evening as very relaxed and intimate. In fact, this began Aniston’s first public romance since her breakup with Justin Theroux in 2018 and has made many fans excited.

From Mallorca to Manhattan: A Growing Bond

The double-dating follows spending time on a romantic yacht trip in Mallorca, Spain, back in July, when Aniston and Curtis were seen together for the first time, alongside Bateman, Anka, and Amy Schumer. Pictures of gentle moments were shared in the media, with Curtis seemingly giving Aniston shoulder rubs and hugging her, which led to dating speculation.

Sources confirmed that they’ve been in a casual relationship for a while, introduced by a mutual friend. Aniston has always liked Curtis’ self-help work, promoting his book Shift on Instagram in May 2025, thus giving a hint toward their relationship.

Who Is Jim Curtis? Meet Aniston’s Hypnotherapist Beau

Jim Curtis is a hypnotherapist, manifestation expert, and author, who has over 500,000 Instagram followers. He has quite a story going from getting over nerve pain to now coaching others in matters of love and healing; Aniston relates to this as she used hypnosis to overcome her fear of flying.

Together, they are bound by a mutual passion for wellness and emotional growth. Curtis has gone into detail about discovering “joy and love” after their little getaway. While Aniston moves into this new phase, fans are looking forward to titbits from this zen romance.

Also Read: George Clooney Fires Back: ‘I Don’t Care What Critics Say’ – Actor Shuts Down Haters With Bold Response