Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Lopez Bold Tenerife Performance: Singer Goes All Raunchy With Backup Dancers After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez Bold Tenerife Performance: Singer Goes All Raunchy With Backup Dancers After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez stunned at Tenerife’s Cook Music Fest with a bold performance in a thong bodysuit and provocative choreography. She debuted a powerful “Ben Affleck revenge song,” reflecting on heartbreak after their 2024 divorce, leaving fans in awe of her energy and resilience.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 20:38:54 IST

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife on Saturday night, delivering a performance that was impossible to ignore.

At 55, Lopez stepped onto the stage in a revealing thong bodysuit with dramatic cut-outs—leaving little to the imagination and making it clear she wasn’t interested in playing it safe.

The singer’s choreography pushed boundaries as well, as she got down on all fours in front of a shirtless dancer, was hoisted onto another’s shoulders, and even straddled a performer, hands planted on two others for emphasis.

Jennifer Lopez’s male dancers, outfitted only in trousers and white corsets, didn’t shy away from showing off their own physiques. The energy was intense—nobody could accuse the show of being tame.

This performance came right after Lopez debuted a new song, which fans have already dubbed her “Ben Affleck revenge song.”

Earlier in the week, she explained that the track was born from a restless night. On stage, she sang about heartbreak and resilience, with lyrics like, “The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me,” and, “Thank you for the scars you left on my heart, was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark.”

Jennifer Lopez didn’t hold back about moving on, belting, “I won’t let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me. It was perfect while you made me believe… Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you.” She openly thanked her ex for the pain, crediting it for making her stronger and wiser.

In a May interview with El Pais, the crooner admitted the end of her relationship was tough, but said she’s proud of herself for making it through—and for helping her kids navigate the fallout.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their relationship, saw things unravel quickly. She filed for divorce in August 2024, the same month they would have marked their second anniversary.

