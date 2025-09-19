Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!

It is a blockbuster battle as on September 19, 2025, two most eagerly awaited movies, namely, “Jolly LLB 3” and “Nishaanchi” faced each other at the box office. The latter, a star-studded legal comedy-drama, and the former, a hard-hitting, gritty, directorial work of a maverick filmmaker were a stark contrast in terms of genres and target audience.

With the goodwill of a popular series and the presence of two of the biggest stars, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, in Jolly LLB 3, the movie was heavily anticipated to take over the show. But “Nishaanchi” established itself as a content-driven dark horse, which is based on the critical acclaim and word-of-mouth to create a space of its own. The Day 1 numbers have now been obtained, and they present a clear picture of what film was able to capture the imagination of masses better. Although both the films are currently on their theatrical runs, the opening figures have signaled the upcoming weekend and are stirring a heated debate among trade analysts as well as the fans.

Opening Day Verdict: Jolly Dominance

The first box office data shows that there is a decisive win of “Jolly LLB 3” in this film battle. It is estimated that the opening day collection of the film is between 5.91 crore which is a good opening and is as per the expectations of the industry.

This performance can be attributed to the fact that the franchise has a very loyal fan base and is a joint star effort of the lead casts. The movie has already been estimated to sell more than 75,000 tickets in advance bookings and much of its collection has been made in major cities. Such a strong opening makes Jolly LLB 3 a film that is likely to make franchise history.

The Underdog’s Struggle: Nishaanchi’s Path

Contrastingly, there has been a less dramatic opening of “Nishaanchi. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film has been unable to hold its ground against the mainstream success of the film, Jolly LLB 3. Its opening day figures are far less with the trade estimates as far behind its competition.

Though the critical reviews of “Nishaanchi” have been generally favorable, with commendations about its original storyline and excellent performances, this critical praise has not been reflected in the numbers of people showing up. Positive word-of-mouth and a long presence in the next few days is now the key to the success of the movie. The battle at the box office is by no means over, but the preliminary tendencies indicate a long and hard way of this interesting yet commercially failing movie.

