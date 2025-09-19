Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!

Jolly LLB 3 takes a smashing lead at the box office with ₹5.91 Cr opening and 75K advance bookings, leaving Nishaanchifar behind. Despite Nishaanchi strong reviews, the Akshay-Arshad starrer dominates, signaling a record-breaking weekend ahead.

Jolly LLB 3 storms box office with ₹5.91 Cr and 75000 bookings, leaving Nichanchi to fight for survival! (Pc: X)
Jolly LLB 3 storms box office with ₹5.91 Cr and 75000 bookings, leaving Nichanchi to fight for survival! (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 19, 2025 11:02:56 IST

It is a blockbuster battle as on September 19, 2025, two most eagerly awaited movies, namely, “Jolly LLB 3” and “Nishaanchi” faced each other at the box office. The latter, a star-studded legal comedy-drama, and the former, a hard-hitting, gritty, directorial work of a maverick filmmaker were a stark contrast in terms of genres and target audience.

With the goodwill of a popular series and the presence of two of the biggest stars, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, in Jolly LLB 3, the movie was heavily anticipated to take over the show. But “Nishaanchi” established itself as a content-driven dark horse, which is based on the critical acclaim and word-of-mouth to create a space of its own. The Day 1 numbers have now been obtained, and they present a clear picture of what film was able to capture the imagination of masses better. Although both the films are currently on their theatrical runs, the opening figures have signaled the upcoming weekend and are stirring a heated debate among trade analysts as well as the fans.

Opening Day Verdict: Jolly Dominance

The first box office data shows that there is a decisive win of “Jolly LLB 3” in this film battle. It is estimated that the opening day collection of the film is between 5.91 crore which is a good opening and is as per the expectations of the industry.

This performance can be attributed to the fact that the franchise has a very loyal fan base and is a joint star effort of the lead casts. The movie has already been estimated to sell more than 75,000 tickets in advance bookings and much of its collection has been made in major cities. Such a strong opening makes Jolly LLB 3 a film that is likely to make franchise history.

The Underdog’s Struggle: Nishaanchi’s Path

Contrastingly, there has been a less dramatic opening of “Nishaanchi. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film has been unable to hold its ground against the mainstream success of the film, Jolly LLB 3. Its opening day figures are far less with the trade estimates as far behind its competition.

Though the critical reviews of “Nishaanchi” have been generally favorable, with commendations about its original storyline and excellent performances, this critical praise has not been reflected in the numbers of people showing up. Positive word-of-mouth and a long presence in the next few days is now the key to the success of the movie. The battle at the box office is by no means over, but the preliminary tendencies indicate a long and hard way of this interesting yet commercially failing movie.

Also Read: Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Fight For Weekend Supremacy

RELATED News

Brett James Dead: Grammy-Winning Country Songwriter Among 3 Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash
iPhone 17 series on sale in India; long queues seen outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi
Bigg Boss 19 Day 26 Highlights: Tears Flow, Fights Explode And Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Fiery Showdown Shakes The House!
Northeast India Festival 2025: Artists, entrepreneurs converge in Singapore to showcase culture, trade, tourism
After Rejecting The Fat Paycheck In 2017, Has Adele FINALLY Said Yes To Super Bowl 2026? Fans Say, ‘This Would Be…’

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Group to hire 60,000 new employees by 2029
Laver Cup 2025: Alcaraz, Zverev combine gives Europe edge over Team World
DUSU Election 2025 Result: Win a Prediction for Delhi University President Post
What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here’s How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India
Maruti Suzuki New Price List After GST: Alto K10, S-Presso See Major Price Drop, Grand Vitara Prices Slashed
Kerala Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy in Assembly
"Among the worst mayors in the world": Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts In India: Pair It With Watch Series 11 For The Ultimate Combo!
Bihar STET 2025: Application Window Opens Today, Check Last Date to Apply at bsebstet.org
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Rakes In Rs 5.91 Cr With 75,000 Bookings, Nishaanchi Struggles To Catch Up!

QUICK LINKS