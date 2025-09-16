Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy

The three of the four movies Mirai, Baaghi 4, and The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites have premiered in the month of September and have already been a source of a curious contest in the box office, and it has been interesting to see what is finding favor amongst the movie-goers. Whereas Teja Sajja fantasy adventure, Mirai, has already become the obvious winner during the first weekend of its release, the other releases are battling their shares in an already saturated market.

Bollywood action-performance movie, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, a politically oriented movie is finding it difficult to compete with The Conjuring: Last Rites, a horror movie that has excelled in the Indian market.

Box Office Performance & Audience Reception

Mirai, which has scored well on its opening numbers has shown the strength of the fantasy-adventure genre with a well-liked star behind its back. With its performance, especially its ability to get across the ₹50 crore mark within its initial days has been marked by the popularity of the word-of-mouth and its fan base which is in favor of its lead actor.

Comparatively, the franchise film, Baaghi 4, has not managed to establish itself. Its collections have plummeted after a good opening, with a long run taking it to be able to cross the 50 crore mark.

A Tale of Two Genres: Horror vs. Drama

The box office battle equally brings out the opposite fortunes of the Hollywood horror and the Indian political drama. The Conjuring: Last Rites has performed very successfully in India, capitalizing on an effective global brand as well as a fanbase of horror movie enthusiasts. The movie ranks among the biggest grossers in Hollywood movies in India, which indicates the demand of well-crafted foreign thrillers.

Conversely, The Bengal Files by Vivek Agnihotri, though a rather timely topic has not gathered similar buzz or box office returns like the earlier films of his. The collections of the film have not been huge, allegedly failing to touch even 15 crore within the first 11 days. The propensity of the audience to the genre entertainment, rather than the niche drama, appears to be obvious in this very box office confrontation.

