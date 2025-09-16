Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy

Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy

The box office heats up as Mirai, Baaghi 4, Bengal Files, and Conjuring face off in a massive weekend clash. With audiences split across action, drama, and horror, all eyes are on which title will claim the top spot

Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 16, 2025 10:56:12 IST

The three of the four movies Mirai, Baaghi 4, and The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites have premiered in the month of September and have already been a source of a curious contest in the box office, and it has been interesting to see what is finding favor amongst the movie-goers. Whereas Teja Sajja fantasy adventure, Mirai, has already become the obvious winner during the first weekend of its release, the other releases are battling their shares in an already saturated market.

Bollywood action-performance movie, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, a politically oriented movie is finding it difficult to compete with The Conjuring: Last Rites, a horror movie that has excelled in the Indian market.

Box Office Performance & Audience Reception

Mirai, which has scored well on its opening numbers has shown the strength of the fantasy-adventure genre with a well-liked star behind its back. With its performance, especially its ability to get across the ₹50 crore mark within its initial days has been marked by the popularity of the word-of-mouth and its fan base which is in favor of its lead actor.

Comparatively, the franchise film, Baaghi 4, has not managed to establish itself. Its collections have plummeted after a good opening, with a long run taking it to be able to cross the 50 crore mark.

A Tale of Two Genres: Horror vs. Drama

The box office battle equally brings out the opposite fortunes of the Hollywood horror and the Indian political drama. The Conjuring: Last Rites has performed very successfully in India, capitalizing on an effective global brand as well as a fanbase of horror movie enthusiasts. The movie ranks among the biggest grossers in Hollywood movies in India, which indicates the demand of well-crafted foreign thrillers.

 Conversely, The Bengal Files by Vivek Agnihotri, though a rather timely topic has not gathered similar buzz or box office returns like the earlier films of his. The collections of the film have not been huge, allegedly failing to touch even 15 crore within the first 11 days. The propensity of the audience to the genre entertainment, rather than the niche drama, appears to be obvious in this very box office confrontation.

Also Read: Box Office Battle Heats Up: Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Vs Mirai Clash For Weekend Crown

Tags: Baaghi 4bengal filesmiraiThe Conjuring Last Rites

RELATED News

How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’
Tanushree Dutta Was Offered THIS Huge Amount For Bigg Boss But Here’s Why She Refused It
Shah Rukh Khan’s Involvement in Two Much Finale Remains Unconfirmed, Kajol and Twinkle Speaks Out!
Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided

LATEST NEWS

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
World Ozone Day: History, Significance And Why On Sept 16, All You Need To Know
MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Merck Foundation CEO meets Kenya First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls Off Boycott Threat, Pulls Back Complaint
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy

QUICK LINKS