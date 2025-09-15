Box Office Battle Heats Up: Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Vs Mirai Clash For Weekend Crown
The box office turned into a battlefield as Baaghi 4, Bengal Files, Conjuring: Last Rites, and Mirai went head-to-head. Conjuring led with a massive first week, Baaghi 4 saw a dip after a strong opening, while Mirai surprised everyone with a powerful pan-India performance

Box office turns into a clash of genres as Mirai surprises, Conjuring dominates (Pc: X)
Box office turns into a clash of genres as Mirai surprises, Conjuring dominates (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 15, 2025 11:54:50 IST

The movie theater has become a warfield, and the most recent confrontation of giants has turned out to be an interesting show. There has been a wide range of movies, including a high-octane Bollywood action movie, a political drama, Hollywood horror sensation, and a South Indian superhero movie, that have competed to capture the viewers. The contest has been intense and there have been unexpected twists and definite underdogs in this multi-genre battle.

Action vs. Horror vs. Political Drama

The first wave of hype was huge in respect of the releases, but it was The conjuring: Last Rites that gained a first and unsurpassable advantage with Rs 75.04 crore collection till now. The newest addition to the already famous horror series used its devoted fan base and reputation through word-of-mouth to attain an incredible first week result. In sharp contrast, “Baaghi 4” which was based on the star value of Tiger Shroff recorded a robust opening but after that, its collections declined drastically during the weekdays. 

The movie has struggled to surpass the 50-crore threshold. Vivek Agnihotri directed political drama, The Bengal Files, has not been spared as its collections have just made it past the Rs 15 crore mark. The lack of a theatrical presence especially in some areas has also compromised the film.

The Rise of Regional Cinema Power

As the Bollywood releases struggled to handle their performance, another contender came by out of the South-teja Sajja-Mirai. This pan-Indian superhero movie has been a breakthrough as the movie has opened with a great opening weekend, and it has made its impact both in its home Telugu markets and in the Hindi belt. The good visuals and good storyline have appealed to the viewers, and the film has had an impressive Rs 44.25 crore in its first three days. 

The success of “Mirai” underscores the rising role of regional cinema that a good product can win the battle across the language boundary and rival even big Hindi and Hollywood productions. The unpredictable nature of the audience’s taste can be proven by this box office season when the established franchises and genres may lose their star or shine to the new and original content.

Also Read: Box Office Collection: Baaghi 4 Vs The Conjuring Vs The Bengal Files Clash In Weekend Battle For Top Spot

Tags: Baaghi 4bengal filesmiraiThe Conjuring Last Rites

