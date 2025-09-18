Josh Duhamel shares how his role in 'London Calling' helped him learn valuable lessons on parenting
Home > Entertainment > Josh Duhamel shares how his role in 'London Calling' helped him learn valuable lessons on parenting

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 16:45:06 IST

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Actor Josh Duhamel shared that playing a troubled father in his new film, ‘London Calling’, taught him an important lesson on parenting, E! News reported.

‘London Calling’ is an action comedy film directed by Allan Ungar and written by Omer Levin Menekse, Quinn Wolfe and Ungar. It stars Josh Duhamel, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Rick Hoffman, and Aidan Gillen.

‘The Transformers’ actor, who shares son Axl, 12, with his ex-wife Fergie, as well as son Shepherd, 20 months, with wife Audra Mari, said,”It was fun to look at some of the things that I could even do better as a dad,” adding, “I work a lot, and I often have a lot of guilt about not being there as often as I could be.”

However, he shared that he’s grateful to be raising Shepherd with his wife and co-parenting Axl with the Black Eyed Peas alum, calling his ex “an amazing mom,” as quoted by E! News.

Josh shared, “We all have to work together to make sure that this thing works.”

His current role has helped him to learn that “there are a lot of things I’m good at and there are a lot of things I need to work on,” as quoted by E! News.

Josh has previously spoken about the positives of co-parenting with Fergie, from whom he split in 2017 before their 2019 divorce–including how she’s treated Audra, whom he married in 2022, E! News reported.

“Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is,” Josh said on an episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in September 2023, adding, “And she’s taken Audra in. And it could be much worse. That’s the thing is you never know how these things are gonna go.”

He added, “She’s such a kindhearted person–she really, truly is. She only has love for Audra and I can’t believe how excited she is for us,” E! News reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

