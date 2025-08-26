LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kajol Gets Real About Nysa Devgan's Career Plans And Public Pressure

Kajol reveals daughter Nysa Devgan has no plans to enter Bollywood for now. In a candid take, Kajol speaks about the pressure star kids face and the importance of self-worth. With support from both Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Nysa is choosing her own path, away from the spotlight.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 26, 2025 17:31:47 IST

Kajol is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry and she knows the clear difference between reel and real life. When it comes to becoming a mother she is fearlessly upfront and straight forward about how and what she feels.

When asked about her daughter Nysa possibly joining the film industry, she didn’t beat around the bush. “She’s 22 now,” Kajol said, “and I think she’s made up her mind that she doesn’t want to do this right now.”

No PR fluff. No vague answers. Just a mom being honest.

It’s refreshing, especially in a world where star kids are almost expected to follow in their parents’ footsteps. But Nysa? She’s carving her own path and Kajol and Ajay are totally supportive of it. Ajay, in his usual grounded way, added that Nysa just doesn’t seem interested in acting at this point. “But hey, kids change their minds all the time,” he said. “Let’s see.”

Kajol Talks Nysa, Choice, and Growing Up in the Public Eye

More than just the decision itself, what really stands out is Kajol’s approach to raising a child in the public eye. She talks about how damaging advice can be, “100 people will tell you to fix your face, your body, your hair” and how important it is to tune out that noise. Her message? Be your own person. Don’t let other people shape you.

That’s a message not just for Nysa, but for everyone.

Kajol also gets real about her own journey. She’s proud of her work, but clear that her success didn’t come just because she’s from a film family. She made her mark on her own terms.

This isn’t just a celebrity update. It’s a glimpse into a grounded family, quietly choosing authenticity over expectations. No drama. No pressure. Just love, freedom, and letting a young woman figure out who she is, her way.

Tags: acting debutajay devgnBollywoodkajolNysa DevganStar Kids

