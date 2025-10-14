Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 650 Crore Globally On Day 12, Beats Baahubali, Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Reigns!

From phenomenal collection records worldwide, in 12 days of showtime, Rishab Shetty’s mythological action thriller becomes Kantara Chapter 1: A Case Set in Stone. The prequel, a venture of Hombale Films, has crossed the Rs 650-crore mark worldwide, qualifying it as a modern-day classic.

Besides declaring itself amongst the top-grossing Indian films of 2025, such dazzling collections have seen it grandly eclipse the lifetime global gross collection of S.S. Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali: The Beginning. A great success story stands for this film, which is an ode to its gripping storyline, raw visual cinematic craftsmanship, and the universality in culture and spiritual themes.

Global Box Office Dominance

Kantara Chapter 1’s 12-day run has been nothing short of phenomenal, demonstrating that engaging regional cinema has a huge following beyond linguistic barriers. While the domestic net collection in India has crossed the ₹450 crore milestone, the overseas market happily played its part, with especially good showings for a large contribution to the global tally in North America.

The second weekend saw the highest growth ever reported, and the makers themselves noted huge collections that pushed the worldwide gross into the elite club of ₹650 crores.

Setting New Industry Benchmarks

Kantara Chapter 1 has stunned the box office by crossing the final worldwide gross collection of the game-changer of 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning (₹650 crore). The achievement becomes even more commendable considering the small budget and fast turnaround of the prequel. While the film section experienced a slight dip in its earnings domestically on the second Monday after the high of the second weekend, the overall momentum remains intact.

It now becomes the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and is on the way to becoming No. 1. Such acceptance all over India is a testament to its cultural influence and cinematic power-a scale not unsimilar to other big multi-language blockbuster successes.

