Kantara Chapter 1 Day 13 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Smashes Baahubali Record, Nears Rs 650 Crore Worldwide

Rishab Shetty’s mythological action epic, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1,’ having continued its phenomenal, almost relentless rush at the worldwide box office, rightfully considered a true pan-Indian phenomenon by now. On the thirteenth day of its run-in cinemas, it has now earned the distinction of being placed firmly among highest-grossing titles in Indian cinema as the prequel to the 2022-hit Kantara.

After the first week showed a remarkable run, there were expected drops in the collections during the second week, most especially on the second Monday; however, the collections bounced back with a handsome second Tuesday.

Currently, its worldwide gross stands at almost ₹650 crore, given this was achieved with such a small budget compared to its other competing contemporaries. The film’s narrative depth, strong visual appeal, folklore significance, and fascinating direction have certainly crossed regional boundaries, marking a historical milestone for the Kannada film industry and Hombale Films.

Domestic Box Office Dominance: Nearing the ₹500 Crore India Net Mark

The film’s domestic performance has always been a backbone of its success. After a solid opening 1st week that collected around ₹337.4 crore net in India, the film has been able to withstand the typical slowdown that happens during the weekdays.

Day 13 estimated net collection in India is around ₹13.5 crore, and it is very slightly above the previous day and thus this brings the total India net collection to around ₹465.25 crore.

This domestic haul has already ensured that Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed several major blockbusters in terms of their lifetime India net earnings, like that of SS Rajamouli’s historical epic Baahubali: The Beginning. The multi-lingual release strategy has paid off, with the dubbed Hindi version surprisingly getting close to the collection of the original Kannada version.

Global Box Office Triumph: Beating Industry Behemoths

On an absolutely worldwide scale, it already joins the league of major players-Kantara: Chapter 1. Powerful performance has, after 12 days into its needful but now gross collection worldwide an estimate of ₹675 crore, as the producer claims, while trade estimates put that number at closer to ₹650 crore.

Most importantly, one must mention that this film has now surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning-said to be about ₹650 crore-in the list of top 20 highest-grossed Indian films-ever.

With strong figures hence from overseas markets, also reportedly crossing that ₹100 crore gross benchmark, this Rishab Shetty directorial goes way beyond mere commercial success; it is a cultural phenomenon that defied all expectations at the box-office, testament to the reach and power of regional cinema on the global platform.

