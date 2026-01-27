Kanye West Apologises For Antisemitic Remarks With A Full-Page Ad After Bipolar Diagnosis: ‘Lost Touch With Reality’

LIVE TV
Ye, formerly Kanye West, issued a public apology via a Wall Street Journal ad, revealing an undiagnosed brain injury from a past accident that impacted his mental health. He expressed regret over controversies, clarified his stance against antisemitism, and committed to recovery.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: January 27, 2026 14:47:45 IST

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has issued a formal public apology for his actions over the past few years, addressing long-running controversies and personal struggles. In an unusual move, the rapper took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal to speak directly to the public, reflect on his conduct, and share details about a serious medical diagnosis that he says shaped his behavior.

Brain Injury, Mental Health, and Losing Control

In the statement, Ye revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain injury in 2023, stemming from a car accident that occurred 25 years ago. Explaining how the injury went undetected for decades, he said, “Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain. At the time, the focus was on the visible damage the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed.”

He further added that the lack of proper neurological evaluation led to severe consequences, saying the injury was never diagnosed until 2023, which significantly impacted his mental health and resulted in a bipolar type-1 diagnosis. Reflecting on that period, Ye admitted he lost his grip on reality and ignored warning signs. He acknowledged the pain he caused loved ones, stating, “Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst… Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

Regret, Accountability, and a Plea For Forgiveness

Addressing some of his most controversial actions, including selling T-shirts featuring a swastika, Ye explained how his mental state influenced his decisions. He wrote, “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.” Expressing remorse, he clarified, “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state… I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

The rapper also disclosed experiencing a four-month manic episode in 2025 and credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for urging him to seek help. Concluding his message, Ye asked for understanding and forgiveness, saying, “As I find my new baseline and new center… I have newfound, much-needed clarity.” He reaffirmed his commitment to recovery and positive creative work after years of repeated public controversies.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 2:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS