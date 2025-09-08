LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival

Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival

Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 16:02:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): There’s great news for music lovers in India.

Rolling Loud India, a two-day global music festival, is all set to take place in Mumbai this November.

The organisers on Monday announced the headlining acts for the event, which include international artists Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Central Cee, as well as Indian artists Karan Aujla, DIVINE and Hanumankind.

Day 1 of the festival, scheduled for November 22, will feature UK rap sensation Central Cee and GRAMMY-nominated Pittsburgh legend Wiz Khalifa, as per a press note.

Central Cee has been dominating charts with his recent collaboration “Which One” featuring Drake. Wiz Khalifa will bring massive hits like “Black and Yellow,” “See You Again” and “Young Wild & Free” to India. Included in the stacked undercard are Swae Lee, DaBaby, Hanumankind, Denzel Curry, Gurinder Gill, Meba Offilia and others.

Day 2, November 23, is set to feature a performance from Punjabi powerhouse Karan Aujla.

Alongside Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, Don Toliver will bring his genre-blending world of hits, like “No Idea,” “After Party,” “Lemonade,” and “Private Landing”.

Adding to the day’s top-tier lineup, DIVINE, will be performing his upcoming album ‘Walking on Water’ live for the first time ever at the festival.

Fans can see Don Toliver’s fellow Cactus Jack labelmate Sheck Wes performing alongside NAV, Westside Gunn, Ski Mask The Slump God, and AR Paisley, 310babii, Sambata, Yung Raja, Yung Fazo, Shreyas and The Spindoctor, among others.

About the Indian edition, Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif, Co-Founders/Co-CEOs, Rolling Loud, said, “Rolling Loud’s mission has always been to cultivate hip-hop on a truly global scale, and bringing the festival to India has been a goal of ours for years. To have Karan Aujla headline this debut is historic – the first time an artist from the host country will lead the bill at an international Rolling Loud. Alongside new headlining turns from Central Cee and Don Toliver, this lineup reflects both the worldwide power of hip-hop and the rising strength of India’s own scene. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone at Loud Park and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.”

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “We are excited to announce this diverse lineup for the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud India. The quality of this lineup reflects hip-hop’s force as a global connector. With artists at the peak of their craft, the first-ever Rolling Loud India promises to be nothing short of epic.”

The festival will be held on November 22 and 23 at Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Karan AujlaMusic Festivalrolling-loud-indiawiz-khalifa

RELATED News

Singer Perrie Edwards announces second pregnancy with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
AR Rahman teams up with Diane Warren, RIKA for latest track 'Exotic'
Vashu Bhagnani alleges money laundering through benami properties by Ali Abbas Zafar, plans to knock doors of ED
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"
‘What Will She Do On Stage?’ Apoorva Mukhija’s Tour Announcement Sparks Online Fury

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Police busts Pan-India mule account racket kingpin
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head: Dominance, Upsets, and Records – Who Leads the Way?
Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Top 10 Countries for Immigration in 2025: Where are People Moving?
Baloch Women Forum condemns execution of three youths in Kech district, warns of escalating violence
India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal
Assam House Delhi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin
Breaking: Israel Approves Gaza Peace Plan Backed by Donald Trump
Nepal: Death toll rises to 14 in Gen Z protests in Kathmandu
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77
Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival
Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival
Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival
Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver announced as headliners for Rolling Loud India music festival

QUICK LINKS