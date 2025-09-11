Karisma Kapoor And Sunjay Kapur’s Childhood Love Story Took A Secret Turn, The Untold Reason Behind Their Private Wedding

The show of celebrity lifestyle seldom provides the freedom to have some privacy moments and in the case of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, their first marriage was a secret that was dealt with deliberately. Their courtship that started as a childhood friendship has a very secretive start, an intentional decision to find their way through the questions of others and to keep the privacy of their families.

Their mothers were friendly since decades had been gone, and Karisma and Sunjay were brought up together, and the closeness of their relationship became so strong that their love affair seemed a predestination. They later met years after they had settled their own lives and the same history was the basis of their love.

Karisma-Sunjay Childhood Connection

The story of Karisma and the relationship between Karisma and Sunjay does not start out with the actual marital union. It is a story that is interlaced with the fibers of mutual family relationships and a true friendship that was developed since childhood. This was a tight family bond, which is not common in the glamorous Bollywood world, and played a big role in their relationship.

Knowing each other since childhood made their families familiar with each other and they could create a background of trust without the rest of the world noticing. They decided to maintain their relationship in secret until they were sure they caused the right direction.

Karisma-Sunjay Private Affair

The choice of Karisma and Sunjay to make their marriage secret was not an unconscious one. Their families were extensively in the limelight, but they wanted their big day to be about them and not a media show.

This was a need for privacy, and they wanted to shield their families and their new life with their families as well as their new life against the paparazzi. It gave them the chance to celebrate their union in the manner that they find true to themselves and in the presence of their close friends and relatives.

