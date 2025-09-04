LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Written By: ANI
Last updated: September 4, 2025 23:49:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): The shooting for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ has come to an end.

On Thursday, Kartik penned a lengthy note, announcing the film’s wrap.

“The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza , @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajania And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir- along with my fav @shareenmantri and @arora.kishor Energies matter. Vibes matter. And that’s exactly why the presence of @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhumikabhandula and @adarpoonawalla made it all the more special,” he wrote, adding a video of the team celebrating the last shooting day of the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik also gave a shout-out to his co-star Ananya. The two have previously worked together in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

“To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you,” he added.

Kartik also opened up about his experience working with veteran Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

“It was my very first time working with veterans @apnabhidu and @neena_gupta and I can only express my heartfelt gratitude for their blessings and learnings. Just wait to witness their magic on the big screen. Special thanks to @karandontsharma for writing Ray- I’m sure he is going to become even more loved than Sattu very soon, once the film is out. To each and every crew member who worked day and night, tirelessly bringing our world alive- this is for you. Can’t wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love. See you at the theatres,” he concluded.

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with the director, following their work on ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. (ANI)

