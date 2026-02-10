LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan created a major stir in East Delhi after he was spotted shooting for his upcoming film Naagzilla at Laxmi Nagar metro station. The busy metro location turned into a full scale film set as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor. Produced by Karan Johar the film has already generated strong excitement among movie lovers even before its release.

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla
Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: February 10, 2026 11:55:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan created a major stir in East Delhi after he was spotted shooting for his upcoming film Naagzilla at Laxmi Nagar metro station. The busy metro location turned into a full scale film set as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor. Produced by Karan Johar the film has already generated strong excitement among movie lovers even before its release.

1. Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Turns Into A Film Set
The usually crowded Laxmi Nagar metro station witnessed an unusual transformation as cameras lights and production equipment took over the premises. Passersby and daily commuters were surprised to see a Bollywood shoot unfolding right in the heart of East Delhi. Security personnel were deployed to manage the crowd while filming continued smoothly. Despite the hustle the shoot attracted attention from people of all age groups.

2. Fans Gather In Huge Numbers To See Kartik Aaryan
As soon as news of Kartik Aaryan’s presence spread fans rushed to the metro station hoping to see the actor in person. Videos circulating on social media showed fans cheering waving and trying to capture photos and videos on their phones. Kartik was seen acknowledging the crowd with smiles and waves making the moment special for his admirers. The actor’s strong fan following was clearly visible during the shoot.

You Might Be Interested In

3. Naagzilla Sparks Curiosity Among Audiences
Naagzilla is one of the most talked about upcoming films because of its unique fantasy theme. Kartik Aaryan is reportedly playing the role of an ichchadhari naag which has added to audience curiosity. While the makers have kept story details under wraps the film is expected to mix mythology fantasy and entertainment making it a fresh concept for Bollywood viewers.

4. Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar Collaboration In Focus
The collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and producer Karan Johar continues to remain in the spotlight. Naagzilla marks an important project for both as it aims to present Kartik in a never seen before avatar. With the film being shot across multiple locations including Delhi expectations are steadily rising. Fans are eagerly waiting for official announcements related to the release date and further updates.

Kartik Aaryan’s metro station shoot has once again proven his growing popularity and the buzz surrounding Naagzilla. With strong fan reactions and a unique storyline the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases in the coming year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information reports and social media updates. The details mentioned are for informational and entertainment purposes only. The makers and representatives have not officially confirmed all aspects of the shoot or storyline.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 11:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bollywood celebrity spottingbollywood movie shootdelhi metro shooteast delhi newskaran johar naagzillaKartik AaryanKartik Aaryan latest newskartik aaryan naagzillakartik aaryan shootinglaxmi nagar metro stationnaagzilla film updatenaagzilla movie

RELATED News

Why Is The Melania Trump Documentary In Trouble? Legal Fears, Funding Questions And Political Heat Put The Project At Risk

‘Mere Paas Paise Nahin Hain’: Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Statement Before Surrender In ₹2.5 Crore Cheque Bounce Case Leaves Bollywood In Shock

‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

Who Was Chinnu Pappu Aka Reshma? 24-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With 200K Followers Found Dead In Rented Flat A Month After Ugly Divorce, Leaves Behind 4-Year-Old Child

Bandwaale OTT Release Date Out: Here’s When And Where To Watch Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey’s Musical Dramedy | Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Pati, Patni Or Woh: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall, Grabs Her Hair, Violent Catfight Video Goes Viral- Watch

Who Is Sarang Arun Lakhani? Everything To Know About Supriya Sule’s Daughter Revati’s Fiance

Is Your PAN Still Mandatory For Big Transactions? Check Out How Draft Income Tax Rules 2026 Change Everything

PAK vs USA LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

IND vs PAK T20 WC: ICC Forces PCB To Play As Mohsin Naqvi Drops ‘Asim Munir Not Afraid’ Remark

How Businesses are Rethinking Payroll Outsourcing for Growth in 2026

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera, And Dimensity 6300 Processor At Just Rs…

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla
Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla
Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla
Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

QUICK LINKS