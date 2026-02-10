Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan created a major stir in East Delhi after he was spotted shooting for his upcoming film Naagzilla at Laxmi Nagar metro station. The busy metro location turned into a full scale film set as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor. Produced by Karan Johar the film has already generated strong excitement among movie lovers even before its release.





1. Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Turns Into A Film Set

The usually crowded Laxmi Nagar metro station witnessed an unusual transformation as cameras lights and production equipment took over the premises. Passersby and daily commuters were surprised to see a Bollywood shoot unfolding right in the heart of East Delhi. Security personnel were deployed to manage the crowd while filming continued smoothly. Despite the hustle the shoot attracted attention from people of all age groups.

2. Fans Gather In Huge Numbers To See Kartik Aaryan

As soon as news of Kartik Aaryan’s presence spread fans rushed to the metro station hoping to see the actor in person. Videos circulating on social media showed fans cheering waving and trying to capture photos and videos on their phones. Kartik was seen acknowledging the crowd with smiles and waves making the moment special for his admirers. The actor’s strong fan following was clearly visible during the shoot.

3. Naagzilla Sparks Curiosity Among Audiences

Naagzilla is one of the most talked about upcoming films because of its unique fantasy theme. Kartik Aaryan is reportedly playing the role of an ichchadhari naag which has added to audience curiosity. While the makers have kept story details under wraps the film is expected to mix mythology fantasy and entertainment making it a fresh concept for Bollywood viewers.

4. Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar Collaboration In Focus

The collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and producer Karan Johar continues to remain in the spotlight. Naagzilla marks an important project for both as it aims to present Kartik in a never seen before avatar. With the film being shot across multiple locations including Delhi expectations are steadily rising. Fans are eagerly waiting for official announcements related to the release date and further updates.

Kartik Aaryan’s metro station shoot has once again proven his growing popularity and the buzz surrounding Naagzilla. With strong fan reactions and a unique storyline the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases in the coming year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information reports and social media updates. The details mentioned are for informational and entertainment purposes only. The makers and representatives have not officially confirmed all aspects of the shoot or storyline.

