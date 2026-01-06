LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kartik Aaryan’s Alleged 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Breaks Silence Amid Relationship Buzz, ‘I Don’t Know Kartik’, Bio Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan dating rumours spark backlash after 18-year-old Karina Kubiliute denies relationship, updates Instagram bio to “I don’t know Kartik,” shutting down speculation amid social media outrage.

Credits- Instagram
Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 6, 2026 22:39:47 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s rumoured 18-year-old girlfriend, UK-based teen Karina Kubiliute, has firmly denied any romantic involvement with the actor and updated her social media bio to declare, “I don’t know Kartik.” Her clarification comes after days of intense trolling and speculation over her age and alleged relationship with the 35-year-old star.​

Rumours and Viral Photos

The dating buzz began when fans noticed that Kartik’s Goa vacation photos appeared strikingly similar to beach pictures shared by Karina, featuring matching loungers, towels, and backgrounds.​

Internet sleuths quickly tagged her as his “18-year-old girlfriend,” triggering criticism over the large age gap and sparking heated debate on social media.​

Karina Breaks Her Silence

Karina reportedly responded to a trolling comment by writing, “I’m not his gffff!!!”, making it clear she is not dating Kartik.​

She then doubled down on the denial by changing her Instagram bio to the blunt line, “I don’t know Kartik,” directly distancing herself from the rumours.​

 

Social Media Backlash and Reactions

The controversy intensified as many users claimed she is 18, sharing old school and graduation images to back the claims, and slamming Kartik over the alleged 17–18-year age gap.​

Despite the storm, there has been no official statement from Kartik Aaryan or his team, though reports suggest the two have now unfollowed each other on Instagram amid the noise.​

 

Where the Story Stands Now

For now, Karina’s categorical denial and pointed bio update have put the ball firmly in the court of gossipmongers, with neither side confirming any relationship.​

The episode also highlights how unverified social media “evidence” and fan theories can rapidly snowball into full-blown controversies for public figures and private individuals alike.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 10:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18-year-old rumoured girlfriendage gap controversyBollywood newsdating rumoursGoa vacation photosInstagram bioKarina KubiliuteKartik AaryanKartik Aaryan girlfriend

