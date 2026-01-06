Why Is Sunil Grover Being Called ‘Bigger Than AI’? His Near-Perfect Aamir Khan Mimicry in Kapil Sharma Show Has the Internet Stunned

Comedian Sunil Grover is once again taking social media by storm, with netizens hailing him as “Bigger Than AI,” and for good reason. The comedian’s uncannily accurate mimicry of Amir Khan has left viewers stunned, sparking a wave of praise and viral reactions online.
From capturing the superstar’s subtle expressions and voice modulation to perfectly nailing his body language, Grover’s performance was so precise that many joked even artificial intelligence would struggle to match it.
Sunil Grover in Latest Kapil Sharma Show
In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which featured Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as guests, Sunil Grover took centre stage and delivered a pitch-perfect impersonation of Aamir Khan.
From his look and facial expressions to his voice modulation, mannerisms, and body language, Grover recreated the superstar with remarkable accuracy, leaving the audience, guests and even the hosts visibly stunned.
Hello Mr. Perfectionist @whosunilgrover pic.twitter.com/IthuyjMyDa
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 5, 2026
The viral moment has reaffirmed Grover’s reputation as one of India’s finest mimicry artists and reminded audiences why his talent continues to break the internet, including his mimicry of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more superstars.
Social Media Reaction
One user comment, ‘Sunil Grover beating AI-Numa technology.”
Second user commented, “Sunil Grover doesn’t try to just copy the voices of any actors but picks up every small detail like their body language, walk, smile, and every other thing and makes it so believable that you forget he is not real.”
Rather AI should be scared of Sunil Grover. 👌🏻👌🏻👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/aXc7ysDEfV
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 5, 2026
Another user commented, “Rather AI should be scared of Sunil Grover.”
“I won’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself. What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe”- #AamirKhan on #SunilGrover‘s act 💯@WhoSunilGrover @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/MvXusKvNZi
— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) January 4, 2026
Others said, “I won’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself. What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe.”
