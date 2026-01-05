LIVE TV
‘Speaking Up Will Cost You…’ Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt’s Cryptic Post On Silent Abuse Raises Eyebrows, Takes A Dig At Real Relationships

Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, shared a strong message on relationships, calling silence used as punishment a form of emotional abuse. The US-based psychotherapist urged people to protect their peace and choose open communication over emotional manipulation.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 5, 2026 16:13:41 IST

Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter, Trishala Dutt, just shared a pointed message on social media. She talked about how some people weaponize silence in relationships basically, giving the cold shoulder instead of actually talking things out.

Trishala, who works as a psychotherapist in the US, didn’t hold back. She said that when someone chooses to punish you with silence instead of sharing what’s on their mind, they’re really just teaching you that your voice is a threat. You start feeling like speaking up will only cost you the relationship.

Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Calls ‘Silence as Punishment’ Emotional Abuse

She made it clear: that’s not how anyone should be treated. “Silence used as punishment is abuse,” she wrote, urging people not to accept this kind of behaviour. Protect your peace, she said. Real relationships don’t use pain as a lesson, they heal through open conversation.

Trishala offered something healthier, too. She said it’s okay to take some quiet time, but only if you explain it first. Tell the other person, “I need a few hours to collect myself so I don’t say something hurtful.” After that, come back and actually talk about what’s wrong.

She wrapped up her post like this: “Silence that protects your nervous system is self-respect. Silence that punishes someone else is power play.”

Trishala Dutt Slams Silent Treatment in Relationships

Trishala didn’t call anyone out by name, but people can’t help speculating that she’s talking about her family, maybe even her dad.

For those who don’t know, Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumor in 1996.

Later, Sanjay married Maanayata Dutt in 2008, and they had twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in 2010. While Shahraan and Iqra occasionally appear in the media with their parents, Trishala has always chosen to maintain a low profile. 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 4:13 PM IST
